LIVE | IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: Mohammed Siraj Strikes Early; Travis Head Departs

Updated: March 17, 2023 1:44 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Mitchell Marsh

5* (6) 1x4, 0x6

Steven Smith (C)

0 (5) 0x4, 0x6

Mohammed Siraj

(1.3-0-8-1)*

Mohammad Shami

(2-0-3-0)
LIVE | India vs Australia, 1st ODI Score:

After winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, the focus shifts to the ODIs when India take on Australia in the first game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. India will miss the services of regular skipper Rohit Sharma due to personal reasons with Hardik Pandya leading the side. It will be Hardik’s first ODI as captain.

India vs Australia Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: BOWLED!!!! Travis Head plays onto his stumps. Steve Smith comes the the crease. Mohammed Siraj bowls a length ball outside off and Head tries to drive it away. Instead, Head gets a inside edge to see his wickets shattered. AUS 5/1 (2)
  • 1:31 PM IST
    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh come out to bat for Australia. Mohammed Shami will open the attack for India. Just one run from the over. AUS 1/0 (1)
    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: Time for National Anthems. Australia go first, followed by India.

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: Team NewsAlex Carey has returned home since he is unwell while David Warner is yet to be fully fit.

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: It’s toss time at Wankhede. Hardik Pandya wins the toss and India will bowl first. Just before the toss, Hardik gives a plant to Steve as a part of BCCI initiative to restore the environment.

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: The pitch has a nice covering of grass and will play well for 100 overs easily. The pacers will get some bounce and swing but nothing in the game for spinners. The venue has always been a chasing ground and whoever wins the toss should field first.

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: With no Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan will be opening the innings with Shubman Gill and the southpaw gets another chance to prove himself. Kishan didn’t do well in the New Zealand series scoring 5, 8* and 17.

