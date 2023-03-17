LIVE | IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: Mohammed Siraj Strikes Early; Travis Head Departs
LIVE | IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: Stay tuned to this space for the latest live updates of first match between India and Australia's first ODI which will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
LIVE | India vs Australia, 1st ODI Score:
After winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, the focus shifts to the ODIs when India take on Australia in the first game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. India will miss the services of regular skipper Rohit Sharma due to personal reasons with Hardik Pandya leading the side. It will be Hardik’s first ODI as captain.
India vs Australia Playing XIs
India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami
Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
