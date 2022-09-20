LIVE India vs Australia 1st T20I Cricket Score and Match Updates, PCA Stadium Mohali: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 1 of the 3-match T20 series between India and Australia here at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. We at India.com will bring you live score, ball by ball commentary and all the updates. India will look to sort out their combinations, especially in the middle-order, while giving a final shape to their plans and preparations for the T20 World Cup when a three-match home series against Australia begins here on Tuesday.Also Read - IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Australia 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Punjab Stadium, Mohali 7:30 PM IST September 20, Tuesday

Though a few fast bowlers will be rested over the course of six games before the World Cup — three matches against South Africa to follow after the Australia series — India have a full strength squad at their disposal to finalise combinations.

The T20 format is a lot about being flexible but as he mentioned ahead of the first T20, India skipper Rohit Sharma would like to get 'all the answers' from his players before the flagship ICC event in Australia.

Check Out IND vs AUS T20 Squad from the Match Here:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, Umesh Yadav

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis