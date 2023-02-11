Home

Sports

As It Happened | IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3: India Hammer Australia by An Innings And 132 Runs; Take 1-0 Lead

live

As It Happened | IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3: India Hammer Australia by An Innings And 132 Runs; Take 1-0 Lead

HIGHLIGHTS | IND Vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3, Scores: Spinners reign supreme as India skittled out Australia for 91 runs in second innings in Nagpur. Get highlights of IND vs AUS 1st Test.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Australia VS India 177 (63.5) 1st Innings 400 (139.3) 91 (32.3) 2nd Innings Run Rate: (Current: 2.8) IND win by an innings and 132 runs Last Wicket: Scott Boland lbw b Mohammad Shami 0 (3) - 91/10 in 32.3 Over

Live, India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 3

India Vs Australia, Highlights, 1st Test, Day 3, Scores

Ravi Ashwin took a five-wicket haul while Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami scalped two each as India hammered Australia by an innings and 132 runs to take a 1-0 series lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur. Starting overnight on 321/7, India’s innings came to an end at 400 all out with Axar Patel the last man to be dismissed for 84. Sami also contributed with 37 while Jadeja departed for 70. In the second innings, the Indians started on a positive note once again with Ashwin drawing the first blood. Thereafter it was no looking back for the hosts as wickets fell at regular intervals with the visitors all out before Day 3 Tea for 91.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.