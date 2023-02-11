Top Recommended Stories

  As It Happened | IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3: India Hammer Australia by An Innings And 132 Runs; Take 1-0 Lead
As It Happened | IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3: India Hammer Australia by An Innings And 132 Runs; Take 1-0 Lead

HIGHLIGHTS | IND Vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3, Scores: Spinners reign supreme as India skittled out Australia for 91 runs in second innings in Nagpur. Get highlights of IND vs AUS 1st Test.

Updated: February 11, 2023 2:35 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Live, India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 3

India Vs Australia, Highlights, 1st Test, Day 3, Scores

Ravi Ashwin took a five-wicket haul while Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami scalped two each as India hammered Australia by an innings and 132 runs to take a 1-0 series lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur. Starting overnight on 321/7, India’s innings came to an end at 400 all out with Axar Patel the last man to be dismissed for 84. Sami also contributed with 37 while Jadeja departed for 70. In the second innings, the Indians started on a positive note once again with Ashwin drawing the first blood. Thereafter it was no looking back for the hosts as wickets fell at regular intervals with the visitors all out before Day 3 Tea for 91.

Live Updates

  • 2:35 PM IST
    Ravindra Jadeja has been given one demerit point for applying the soothing cream without the on-field umpires’ permission, but ICC match officiating team is satisfied this was not used as an artificial substance to alter the condition of the ball. They were satisfied the condition wasn’t altered.
  • 2:33 PM IST

  • 2:22 PM IST

  • 2:20 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3: Loud shout from Mohammed Shami against Scott Boland for an LBW and its all over. Nitin Menon raises his finger. India win by an innings and 132 runs. India take 1-0 lead in series. This is also Australia’s second-lowest score against India in Tests.

  • 2:18 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3: It’s time for Tea but the play has been extended by half an hour considering Australia are nine down. Steve Smith is playing the lone hand for Australia in the second innings. AUS 90/9 & 177

  • 2:14 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3: Ravindra Jadeja finishes off the Test match with Steve Smith’s wicket. Oh No! It’s a no ball.

  • 2:12 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3: Mohammed Shami has been brought into the attack and he removes Nathan Lyon. Middle stump knocked over. Full, fast and straight. AUS 88/9 & 177

  • 2:07 PM IST

  • 2:01 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3: Jadeja desperately looking for another wicket. Again a good over for India as batters are struggling.

    AUS 177 & 81/8 (28)

  • 1:58 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3: Ravindra Jadeja again comes up with the ball.

Published Date: February 11, 2023 2:20 PM IST

Updated Date: February 11, 2023 2:35 PM IST

