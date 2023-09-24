Top Recommended Stories

LIVE IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: Rain Stops Play

LIVE IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score and updates: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of India vs Australia second ODI from Holkar stadium, Indore.

Updated: September 24, 2023 7:34 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score and updates: The twin centuries from Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, Crucial Fifty from KL Rahul, Cameo from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav’s blazing sky show helped Team India post 399 runs against Australia in the second ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, on Sunday.

IND vs AUS Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: David Warner, Matthew Short, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Spencer Johnson

Live Updates

  • Sep 24, 2023 7:44 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: The whole ground is covered. No sign for Rain to stop as for now. AUS 56/2 (9)

  • Sep 24, 2023 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: Now when Warner and Labuschagne come out to bat, they will have a shorter target to chase along with fewer overs. AUS 56/2 (9)

  • Sep 24, 2023 7:27 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: As per reports, the game will start losing overs now. Showers are heavy. AUS 56/2 (9)

  • Sep 24, 2023 7:26 PM IST

  • Sep 24, 2023 7:25 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: RAAIN! Here it comes again. The covers are back on expect a little delay because of the Rain Gods. AUS 56/2 (9)

  • Sep 24, 2023 7:18 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: BOUNDARY!! for Labuschagne against Prasidh on the second ball. but good comeback from the pacer with 4 dots. Just 6 runs from the over. AUS 49/2 (8)

  • Sep 24, 2023 7:13 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: Another great over from Shami. He is keeping things tight from one end. This leads to breakthroughs when teams are chasing a total this big. Just 3 from this over. AUS 43/2 (7)

  • Sep 24, 2023 7:09 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: BOUNDARY! from Labuschagne against Praisdh to start the over. Warner joins the party and scores a BOUNDARY! on the third ball. ANOTHER BOUNDARY! from Labuschagne to end the over. 14 runs from this over. AUS 40/2 (6)

  • Sep 24, 2023 7:03 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: BOUNDARY! for Warner on the second ball against Shami. Overall good bowling from Shami, five dot balls from this over. AUS 26/2 (5)

  • Sep 24, 2023 7:00 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: BOUNDARY!! for Warner on the third ball against Prasidh Krishna. If Aussies have some chance in this match now, it will depend a lot on how Warner plays from here. He scores a BOUNDARY!! on the fifth ball as well. 10 from the over. AUS 22/2 (4)

