Home

Sports

LIVE IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: Rain Stops Play

live

LIVE IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: Rain Stops Play

LIVE IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score and updates: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of India vs Australia second ODI from Holkar stadium, Indore.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India VS Australia 399/5 (50.0) 56/2 (9.0) Run Rate: (Current: 6.22) AUS need 344 runs in 246 balls at 8.39 rpo Last Wicket: Steven Smith (C) c Shubman Gill b Prasidh Krishna 0 (1) - 9/2 in 1.3 Over David Warner 26 * (24) 5x4, 0x6 Marnus Labuschagne 17 (21) 3x4, 0x6 Ravichandran Ashwin (1-0-7-0) * Prasidh Krishna (4-0-31-2)

LIVE IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score

LIVE IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score and updates: The twin centuries from Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, Crucial Fifty from KL Rahul, Cameo from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav’s blazing sky show helped Team India post 399 runs against Australia in the second ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, on Sunday.



Trending Now

IND vs AUS Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: David Warner, Matthew Short, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Spencer Johnson

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES