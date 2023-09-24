By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: Rain Stops Play
LIVE IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score and updates: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of India vs Australia second ODI from Holkar stadium, Indore.
LIVE IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score and updates: The twin centuries from Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, Crucial Fifty from KL Rahul, Cameo from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav’s blazing sky show helped Team India post 399 runs against Australia in the second ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, on Sunday.
Trending Now
IND vs AUS Playing XIs
India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna
Australia: David Warner, Matthew Short, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Spencer Johnson
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.