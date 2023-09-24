Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: Australia Opt To Bowl; Check Playing XIs
live

LIVE IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: Australia Opt To Bowl; Check Playing XIs

LIVE IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score and updates: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of India vs Australia second ODI from Holkar stadium, Indore.

Updated: September 24, 2023 1:38 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE IND vs AUS, IND vs AUS Live, India vs Australia Live, Ind vs Aus Live Score, IND vs AUS Live Updates, IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live, IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live, Live IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Score, IND vs AUS Live Score, IND vs AUs In Indore, IND vs AUS, IND vs AUS Live Score, IND vs AUS LIVE, IND vs AUS Live Updates, Live IND vs AUS, LIVE IND vs AUS, Live Updates IND vs AUS, India vs Australia Live, India vs Australia Latest Score, India vs Australia Latest News, India vs Australia Live News, India vs Australia
LIVE IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score

LIVE IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score and updates: Australian stand-in captain Steve Smith opted to field after winning the toss against India in the second and penultimate ODI of the World Cup dress rehearsal series, here on Sunday. Leading 1-0 in the three-match series, India made one change bringing in Prasidh Krishna in place of Jasprit Bumrah. Australia rested regular skipper Pat Cummins along with Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis.

Trending Now

IND vs AUS Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: David Warner, Matthew Short, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Spencer Johnson

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 24, 2023 1:36 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: Josh Hazlewood comes to bowl the second over.

  • Sep 24, 2023 1:35 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: Gaikwad is looking confident and that’s the end of first over, Gaikwad is off the mark with a boundary. Gaikwad slammed two boundaries. 13 runs from the over.
    IND 13/0 (1)

  • Sep 24, 2023 1:31 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: Spencer Johnson comes to bowl the first over.

  • Sep 24, 2023 1:29 PM IST

    India have a 100% win record at this venue winning all their six ODIs.

  • Sep 24, 2023 1:29 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad are coming to open the innings for India in the second ODI.

  • Sep 24, 2023 1:27 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: The average score for this pitch will be more than 300 runs the pitch is flat and dry.

  • Sep 24, 2023 1:24 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: Players are coming to the ground and the game will begin shortly, stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and scores from Indore. It will be an interesting contest as this is the last chance for Australia to save the series against the hosts.

  • Sep 24, 2023 1:21 PM IST

    Suryakumar Yadav: I have done that a lot in first-class cricket, whatever cricket I’ve played for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy I used to do that. I just recalled all of it and thought if I can do this again, then nothing like it. I was thinking about what’s going wrong in this format, everything remains the same, white ball is the same, the colour of clothing is the same, I got a lot of learnings from my team management. They said, ‘you just have stretch your innings, take a little bit more time, try and bat a little more deep and see what happens.’ I was actually a little relieved, what I had been practising back in four-five sessions, I replicated the same thing in the game and it worked out really well. Hopefully the plan remains the same.

  • Sep 24, 2023 1:21 PM IST

    Suryakumar Yadav on his ODI performance: When I was sitting inside, I was actually visualising if we need about 125 runs, what will be my approach. I have practised what I did yesterday in the last five-six sessions. I wanted to see what I can do without playing a single sweep shot if I bat for about 40-50 balls and really got good confidence with the last game.

  • Sep 24, 2023 1:18 PM IST

    Steve Smith on India: I’ll bat wherever, I do enjoy batting at three, I’ve spent most of my career there in one-day cricket. That’s my favourite spot. (Playing in India) Most of the guys have played a lot of cricket here now whether it be for Australia or in the IPl. They’ve experienced the conditions a fair amount of time, there’s not too many surprises but it’s a wonderful place to play, that’s for sure.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>