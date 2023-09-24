Home

LIVE IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score: Australia Opt To Bowl; Check Playing XIs

LIVE IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score and updates: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of India vs Australia second ODI from Holkar stadium, Indore.

LIVE IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Score and updates: Australian stand-in captain Steve Smith opted to field after winning the toss against India in the second and penultimate ODI of the World Cup dress rehearsal series, here on Sunday. Leading 1-0 in the three-match series, India made one change bringing in Prasidh Krishna in place of Jasprit Bumrah. Australia rested regular skipper Pat Cummins along with Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis.

IND vs AUS Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: David Warner, Matthew Short, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Spencer Johnson

