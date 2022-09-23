LIVE India vs Australia 2nd T20I Cricket Score and Match Updates, Nagpur: India need 91 runs to win. Matthew Wade unbeaten (43 off 20) innings powers Australia to 90/4 after 8 overs. Axar Patel has been the enforcer-in-chief for India in this match so far. Jasprit Bumrah got Australian captain Aaron Finch with a brilliant yorker which had his stumps shattered. Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first. Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah come back into the playing XI. Bhuvneshwar Kumar misses out.Also Read - Nagpur Weather Updates, Ind vs Aus 2nd T20I: Play To Start At 9:30 PM IST

Check out playing XI:

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Here are the revised playing conditions:

1st Innings: 9:30 -10:04 PM

Interval: 10:04 – 10:14 PM

2nd Innings: 10:14-10:48 PM

Powerplay 2 Overs

A maximum of 2 Overs per bowler

No in game penalty for Slow-Over rate

No drinks break#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/7cw5nsyjAS — BCCI (@BCCI) September 23, 2022

Aaron Finch: We would have bowled first as well. Chasing in a small gave would have been good. We’re happy with the way we played and the execution.

Rohit Sharma: It’s nice, there are so many people who have come to watch us. It is nice to get a game. These games are challenging ones because you don’t know what to do. You just have to go out and express yourself. Hopefully we can put up a good show.

Check out all updates from the 2nd T20I here: