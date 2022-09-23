LIVE India vs Australia 2nd T20I Cricket Score and Match Updates, Nagpur: India need 91 runs to win. Matthew Wade unbeaten (43 off 20) innings powers Australia to 90/4 after 8 overs. Axar Patel has been the enforcer-in-chief for India in this match so far. Jasprit Bumrah got Australian captain Aaron Finch with a brilliant yorker which had his stumps shattered. Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first. Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah come back into the playing XI. Bhuvneshwar Kumar misses out.Also Read - Nagpur Weather Updates, Ind vs Aus 2nd T20I: Play To Start At 9:30 PM IST

Check out playing XI:  Also Read - Virat Kohli-Glenn Maxwell's BROMANCE as Rain Delays Start Gets RCB Fans Excited | VIRAL PICS

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Also Read - Virat Kohli-Bhuvneshwar Kumar Cannot Stop Laughing as Rain Delays Start; Watch VIRAL Video

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Here are the revised playing conditions:

Aaron Finch: We would have bowled first as well. Chasing in a small gave would have been good. We’re happy with the way we played and the execution.

Rohit Sharma: It’s nice, there are so many people who have come to watch us. It is nice to get a game. These games are challenging ones because you don’t know what to do. You just have to go out and express yourself. Hopefully we can put up a good show.

Check out all updates from the 2nd T20I here:

Live Updates

  • 10:44 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: OUT!!! Virat Kohli once again falls to Adam Zampa. The intent was absolutely spot on though. OUT!! Back to back wickets and Suryakumar Yadav departs on a duck. Zampa gets his third wicket. IND 55/3 (4.3)

  • 10:35 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Adam Zampa into the attack. This wicket is slightly two paced and some deliveries did not bounce as much. SIX!!! That is a shot of the night. OUT!!! KL Rahul tried to slog it across but missed it out completely. IND 39/1 (2.5)

  • 10:31 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: We are back with the live updates!! So far, Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are off to a brisk start for the 91 run chase. All the boundaries till now have been sixes. No fours yet. IND 30/0 (2)

  • 10:07 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: SIX!!! That is a shot of the highest degree. Shockingly bad bowling to be honest. AUS 78/4 (7.3)

  • 9:54 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Axar Patel has been phenomenal in this match so far. Quicker in the air and forcing batters to play on their backfoot. Courtesy! Timber. Hero of the last match – Matthew Wade will be key from here. AUS 46/4 (5)

  • 9:38 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: BIG APPEAL FOR RUNOUT!!! Cameron Green is struggling and he is gone. Excellent fielding from Virat Kohli at mid-on. IND 14/1 (1.3)

  • 9:32 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya to bowl the first over. That is a surprise for sure. Aaron Finch to play the first over and gets a JAFFA first up. FOUR!!! That is a dil-scoop for one bounce boundary. Intentions clear at the moment. AUS 5/0 (0.3)

  • 9:28 PM IST

  • 9:28 PM IST

  • 9:16 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: India have won the toss and elected to field first.