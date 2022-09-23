LIVE India vs Australia 2nd T20I Cricket Score and Match Updates, Nagpur: (Preview) Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 2 of the 3-match T20 series between India and Australia here at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. After a crunch defeat against the visitors, Rohit Sharma and co. will look to make a comeback to keep themselves alive in the series.Also Read - Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score, National Stadium, Karachi

With Nagpur under a wet spell for the last few days, the bosses at the Vidarbha Cricket Association are spending their days in trepidation as rain is predicted for the match day too. The match tickets at the 45,000-capacity stadium is already sold out and they will have to refund the buyers in case the match does not go ahead.

India's bowling unit has come in some serious flak after their below-par performance resulted in Australia chasing a target of 209 in the T20I series opener at Mohali on Tuesday.

However, on the eve of the second T20I of the three-match series that will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium at Jamtha near here on Friday, middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav came out in support of the bowlers.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Squads:

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Hooda

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams