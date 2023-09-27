Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: With Kohli, Rohit Boost; Hosts Eye Whitewash
live

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: With Kohli, Rohit Boost; Hosts Eye Whitewash

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of 3rd ODI match between India and Australia which will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Rajkot.

Published: September 27, 2023 11:56 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: With Kohli, Rohit Boost; Hosts Eye Whitewash
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: After winning the first two ODIs team India will look to whitewash Australia in the three-match ODI series to create history ahead of the World Cup. Team India will be stronger in the third ODI as regular skipper Rohit Sharma along with Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are making a comeback in the side. There are chances that Shubman Gill will miss the clash.

Trending Now

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 27, 2023 12:04 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday said five players, including in-form Shubman Gill, will not be available for selection for the third ODI against Australia, as the squad has been hit by a viral sickness and some players have opted to return home.

  • Sep 27, 2023 12:03 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Today the rain will not spoil the game as there will be a hot sunny day expected at Rajkot.

  • Sep 27, 2023 12:00 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: This final playing XI is meant to serve as a dress rehearsal for their first World Cup game against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.

  • Sep 27, 2023 11:58 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: After missing the first two ODIs due to workload pressure, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are making the comeback. India will look to whitewash the series to build their confidence for the upcoming World Cup.

  • Sep 27, 2023 11:57 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third ODI between India and Australia which will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Rajkot.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>