LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: With Kohli, Rohit Boost; Hosts Eye Whitewash

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: With Kohli, Rohit Boost; Hosts Eye Whitewash

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of 3rd ODI match between India and Australia which will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Rajkot.

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: After winning the first two ODIs team India will look to whitewash Australia in the three-match ODI series to create history ahead of the World Cup. Team India will be stronger in the third ODI as regular skipper Rohit Sharma along with Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are making a comeback in the side. There are chances that Shubman Gill will miss the clash.

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

