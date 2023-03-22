Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Australia Beat India By 21 Runs, Clinch Series 2-1

Live | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Scores and Updates: Australia Beat India By 21 Runs, Clinch Series 2-1. Get the latest cricket score and updates of the 3rd ODI between India and Australia at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. Get LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 22, 2023 10:10 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Kuldeep Yadav

6* (14) 0x4, 0x6

Mohammed Siraj

3 (5) 0x4, 0x6

Marcus Stoinis

(9-0-43-1)*

Sean Abbott

(10-0-50-1)
Australia made a competitive 269 against India in the series-deciding third and final ODI here on Wednesday. Opting to bat, Australian top-order batters got starts but failed to make it big.

Opening the innings, Mitchell Marsh top-scored with a run-a-ball 47 while Travis Head made 33 off 31 balls. Wicket-keeper Alex Carey (38), Marnus Labuschagne (28), Marcus Stoinis (25) and David Warner (23) all looked in good nick before throwing away their wickets.

Sean Abbott (26) and Ashton Agar (17) also played good hands towards the end to take Australia past the 250-run mark before being bowled out in 49 overs.

For India, Hardik Pandya (3/44) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/56) scalped three wickets apiece, while Axar Patel (2/57) and Mohammed Siraj (2/37) picked up two each.

Brief Scores: Australia 269 in 49 overs (Mitchell Marsh 47, Alex Carey 38; Hardik Pandya 3/44; Kuldeep Yadav 3/56) vs India.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Live Updates

  • 10:12 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Australia Beat India By 21 Runs. The Men in Blue lose an international series at home after 4 years.

  • 10:02 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: India’s last hope in Ravindra Jadeja has been sent back to the pavilion and it’s down to tail enders to guide the host home but the chances now look bleak with one wicket in hand. IND 243/9 (47.5)

  • 9:46 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Hardik Pandya has been sent back to the pavilion after scoring a gritty 40 and now it’s down to Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav for final flourish. IND 225/7 (45)

  • 9:17 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: 40 overs gone, India are now currently at 204/6. Just 66 runs now required for the Men in Blue to chase it down. With 4 wickets in hand and Hardik Pandya set, it should be India’s game to lose from here. IND 204/6 (40)

  • 8:55 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Virat Kohli departs after scoring a fine knock of 54 and Suryakumar Yadav also follow suit in the next delivery. India have lost consecutive wickets and it’s down to all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya to make amends. IND 186/6 (36)

  • 8:15 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: KL Rahul has been sent back to the pavilion by Adam Zampa. Axar Patel is the new man in, whereas Virat Kohli is all set for a half-century. The hosts are at par with the asking rate. IND 147/3 (28)

  • 7:28 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: 17 overs gone, India are currently at 91/2. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma are sent back to the pavilion after stitching up a partnership of almost 70 runs now it’s down to Virat Kohli and KL Rahul to make amends. IND 91/2 (17)

  • 6:34 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: 6 overs gone, India are currently at 31/0. A steady run-rate as the openers slowly and steadily steer the innings. IND 31/0 (6)

  • 6:21 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: 3 overs gone, India are now at 13/0. The host know their target and are in no hurry to open their big shots. Even though Gill has got himself a sixer. IND 13/0 (3)

  • 6:11 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: First over done and dusted as India off to a steady start. Just 4 runs coming from the over. The host need to steer the innings very sensibly. IND 4/0 (1)

Published Date: March 22, 2023 10:10 PM IST

Updated Date: March 22, 2023 10:10 PM IST

