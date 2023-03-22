LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: India Bundle OUT Australia For 269

Top Recommended Stories

Live | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Scores and Updates: Get the latest cricket score and updates of the 3rd ODI between India and Australia at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. Get LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 22, 2023 5:38 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Live | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score

Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the third and final ODI at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, here on Wednesday. The series is currently tied at 1-1, making this game a decider. The last time India lost a bilateral ODI series at home was back in 2019, co-incidentally to Australia.

After winning the toss, Smith said veteran left-handed opener David Warner comes back in the playing eleven along with left-arm spinner Ashton Agar. Pacer Nathan Ellis and an unwell Cameron Green make way for Warner and Agar to be included in the playing eleven.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Live Updates

  • 5:51 PM IST

    Kuldeep Yadav: I played the India A series here, so I knew the wicket was slow, so I was trying to spin the ball more. Those were important wickets and especially I loved the one against Alex Carey. I have been working on it, trying to bowl within the wickets, from there if I can spin the ball, so there is a lot of chance to get caught behind, there is a chance to get top-edge on slog just like David Warner did. The way Marsh started, probably thought they would get close to 300 but the way Hardik bowled, he got 3 wickets and got us back in the game. But it’s a slow track, so we have to bat carefully.

  • 5:46 PM IST

  • 5:42 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Australia got off to a good start in the powerplay but then Hardik Pandya took over as he dismissed Head, Smith, and Marsh quickly. Then Kuldeep Yadav joined in and trapped Warner and Labuschagne. Carey, Stoinis, and Abbott did add some good cameo knocks but Indian bowlers once again made a comeback and wrapped the Aussie innings on 269 runs.

  • 5:38 PM IST

  • 5:38 PM IST

  • 5:37 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep grabbed 3 wickets each. Meanwhile, Axar and Siraj grabbed 2 wickets each
    AUS 269/10

  • 5:36 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Siraj dismisses Starc and wrapped the Aussie innings. He gets his second wicket. Starc departs after 10 runs
    AUS 269/10

  • 5:34 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: AUS ALL OUT!! on 269 runs

  • 5:31 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Just twelve balls remaining for the game. Hardik Pandya leaving the field after bowling eight overs.

  • 5:30 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Boundary and another good over for visitors. It was a good over for Australia as the star pacer gave seven runs.

    AUS 261/9 (48)

Published Date: March 22, 2023 5:34 PM IST

Updated Date: March 22, 2023 5:38 PM IST

