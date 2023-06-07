ZEE Sites

  LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL: Shardul Thakur Wants To Make 'Once-In-A-Lifetime' Opportunity Counts
LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL: Shardul Thakur Wants To Make ‘Once-In-A-Lifetime’ Opportunity Counts

A formidable bunch of Indian cricketers will require a perfect blend of skill and temperament when it clashes with an equally-strong Australia in the World Test Championship final, starting Wednesday, with an aim to end a decade-long global trophy jinx.

Published: June 7, 2023 7:49 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

London: A formidable bunch of Indian cricketers will require a perfect blend of skill and temperament when it clashes with an equally-strong Australia in the World Test Championship final, starting Wednesday, with an aim to end a decade-long global trophy jinx. India have been the most consistent side over the past two WTC cycles and also reached knockout phases of major white-ball tournaments over the last 10 years but a trophy has eluded them.

Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Marcus Harris.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat(w), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat.

  • 7:50 AM IST

  • 7:47 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL: “I feel that ICC event finals especially, you don’t get to play them everywhere every year, so it’s, for a few players or somebody like me, a once-in-a-lifetime moment,” Thakur was quoted as saying by ICC.

  • 7:47 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL: Hoping to represent India in red-ball cricket for just the ninth time, India pacer Shardul Thakur is hoping to make the “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity count in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final help his country claim its maiden title. Though the 31-year-old pacer from Mumbai is hoping to make just his ninth appearance in Test cricket in the WTC Final against Australia starting at The Oval on Wednesday.

  • 7:42 AM IST

  • 7:26 AM IST

  • 7:20 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL: If we look at the head-to-head statistics in ICC knockout matches, India has a good edge over Australia by 4-2. The last time, they faced was back in 2015 CWC semis, with the Aussies emerging victorious.

  • 7:15 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL: We will be bringing you all the latest updates of the match from London as we are in for a cracker-jack of a match!

  • 6:52 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL: Okay, so finally the day we have all been waiting for has arrived. India take on Australia in the WTC final at the Oval. It just does not get bigger than this.

  • 1:05 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL: With rain playing a part in WTC 2021 final, nobody wants a repeat of the same in WTC final 2023. According to weather reports, the first three days are sunny and bright while there are chances of rain in the final two days. For all the latest updates, stay hooked to this place.

