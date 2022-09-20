LIVE India vs Australia 1st T20I Cricket Score and Match Updates, PCA Stadium Mohali: A hat-trick of maximums from Hardik Pandya (71* off 30) powers India to 208/6 after 20 overs. KL Rahul and Suryakumar were the star performers with the bat. However, both of them are back in the dugout. Axar Patel got promoted up the order to accompany Pandya. The powerplay was bittersweet for India as the visitors would be much relieved watching the back of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field first.Also Read - PAK vs ENG 1st T20I Live Cricket Scorecard, National Stadium, Karachi

Rohit Sharma at the toss: It is an opportunity to test ourselves. Every game is a big game to learn. We got to learn so much in the last six-eight months on how to win games. This series will be no different for us to express ourselves. Looking at what happened in the Asia Cup, we had a chance to reflect on where we went wrong. This gives us an opportunity to correct ourselves as a group. Nothing changes in terms of our approach. Unfortunately there are some injuries in the squad. Bumrah is not playing, he will take a game's break and probably come back in the second and the third game. We have Axar and Chahal. Pant misses out.

Check Out IND vs AUS T20 Playing XI:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood