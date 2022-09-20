LIVE India vs Australia 1st T20I Cricket Score and Match Updates, PCA Stadium Mohali: Twin strikes from Umesh Yadav has brought India back into this match. The pair of Matthew Wade and Tim David in the middle for Australia currently. Axar Patel got the better of Australian captain Aaron Finch to give India a crucial breakthrough. A hat-trick of maximums from Hardik Pandya (71* off 30) powers India to 208/6 after 20 overs. KL Rahul and Suryakumar were the star performers with the bat. However, both of them are back in the dugout. Axar Patel got promoted up the order to accompany Pandya. The powerplay was bittersweet for India as the visitors would be much relieved watching the back of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field first.Also Read - Virat Kohli's Goofy Look Becomes Hit Meme During 1st T20I Between Ind-Aus at Mohali | VIRAL TWEETS

Rohit Sharma at the toss: This gives us an opportunity to correct ourselves as a group. Nothing changes in terms of our approach. Unfortunately there are some injuries in the squad. Bumrah is not playing, he will take a game's break and probably come back in the second and the third game. We have Axar and Chahal. Pant misses out.

Check Out IND vs AUS T20 Playing XI:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Live Updates

  • 10:22 PM IST

    LIVE IND v AUS 1st T20: SIX!!! Harshal Patel gets slammed over the square boundary. He will certainly feel the heat now. DROPPED!!! That was a difficult caught and bowled chance. SIX!!! Tim David finally gets one off the bat. AUS need 26 off 14 balls.

  • 10:19 PM IST

    LIVE IND v AUS 1st T20: FOUR!!! These over has seen two boundaries till now. Both from Matthew Wade. 13 off the till now. India need a wicket off soon. WIDE!!! Bhuvneshwar has not been at his best. AUS need 40 off last 18 balls.

  • 10:07 PM IST

    LIVE IND v AUS 1st T20: Australia have lost half their side but it is still not over for them yet. The dangerous Tim David is still at the crease. Matthew Wade is along him and Indian are well aware of what he can do. AUS 148/5 (15)

  • 9:55 PM IST

    LIVE IND v AUS 1st T20: One brings two!!! Glenn Maxwell falls in a similar fashion. That is bad umpiring to be honest. Relief for Umesh Yadav as he picks up two back to back wickets. AUS 123/4 (12)

  • 9:53 PM IST

    LIVE IND v AUS 1st T20: OUT!!! Steve Smith runs out of luck too. There was a definite edge but Smith insisted that it’s his bat hitting the ground. That is silly! Really. Rohit Sharma had a classic reaction to it. AUS 123/3 (11.5)

  • 9:44 PM IST

    LIVE IND v AUS 1st T20: Axar Patel into the attack after the drinks break. OUT!!! Finally Green hauls out to a fielder. AUS 109/2 (10.1)

  • 9:34 PM IST

  • 9:31 PM IST

    LIVE IND v AUS 1st T20: Fortune favours the brave. Cameron Green is on a roll here. He is swinging his bat wildly and getting the results. 11 off the over and a missed opportunity for India. AUS 90/1 (8)

  • 9:26 PM IST

    LIVE IND v AUS 1st T20: 19 runs off the 7th over. Yuzvendra Chahal has been hurt here. Only if he would have appealed for the leg before. AUS 79/1 (7)

  • 9:23 PM IST

    LIVE IND v AUS 1st T20: Harshal Patel comes in to bowl the last over. FOUR!!! That is a good shot. It had enough legs to reach the boundary. FOUR!!! Cameron Green takes a swipe on the length ball and gets a boundary. AUS 60/1 (6)