LIVE CWG 2022, India vs Australia T20I, Match 1 Cricket Score and Match Updates: Kaur Keeps India In Contention For Big Score; Varma Perishes, Kaur Key For Final Flourish; Mandhana Falls As Brown Draws First Blood; India Opt To Bat, Check Playing XI’s | Harmanpreet Kaur at the toss: Wicket looks good. We have trained hard last couple of months and see what works for us. Side is looking positive. We are going with three spinners, two medium pacers, keeper and the rest batters.
Meg Lanning at the toss: "Will be enjoyable to go out first as a team on the field. Preparation has been good, we are ready to play. We have played in big competitions. (Extra pressure?) We are so used to it to be honest. We want to win every game we play. It is a new tournament, difficult to win, but want to enjoy the challenge.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

India XI: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh (debut), Renuka Thakur.

Winning a gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games will be the extension of the legacy Meg Lanning and her team will be aiming for. But they will be up against an energetic Indian team which is in the post Mithali Raj-Jhulan Goswami era and with a killing attitude in mind, expect them to give a tough fight to Australia in yet another mega event.

  • 4:56 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Australia, CWG 2022: SIX!!! The shot has touched the roof. Harmanpreet Kaur must be feeling very good after that shot. Megan Schutt to bowl the last over. Single and Harman comes for the strike. IND 152/6 (19.2)

  • 4:50 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Australia, CWG 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur alone cannot take up the mantle. Harleen Deol has to support her well. Just 2 overs left for India. 12 deliveries to decide whether India will cross 160 or not? IND 136/5 (18)

  • 4:31 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Australia, CWG 2022: Alana King into the attack. Jemimah Rodrigues is looking to play attacking shots. BIG APPEAL FOR LBW!!! Umpire denies it. Meg Lanning sends it upstairs. IND 104/3 after 13.5 overs.

  • 4:18 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Australia, CWG 2022: Australia bowlers are erring once or twice in their overs and that is where they have gone for runs. FOUR!!! Boundaries are coming thick and fast for India now. FOUR!!! Another boundary for Shafali. IND 92/2 (11).

  • 4:12 PM IST

  • 4:01 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Australia, CWG 2022: Finally, a boundary off Yastika’s bat. IN THE AIR!!! That is a Saeed Ajmal-Shoaib Malik moment in the match. Shafali Varma gets a life. FOUR!!! Salt on the wounds. IND 59/1 (8.2).

  • 3:54 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Australia, CWG 2022: The experienced Megan Schutt has bowled two brilliant overs to stop the flow of runs. Just 12 runs in her two overs. Alana King in the attack. She is right on the money from ball 1. IND 39/1 (6.1)

  • 3:44 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Australia, CWG 2022: OUT!!! Smriti Mandhana departs after a flurry of boundaries. Big break through for Australia. IND 25/1 (3.3)

  • 3:36 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Australia, CWG 2022: FOUR!!! That is smoked through the covers. OH!!! That is a phenomenal effort from Rachel Haynes but she drops it. The standards are set so high that it will be counted as a drop. IND 11/0 (1.4)

  • 3:34 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Australia, CWG 2022: Shafali Varma and Smriti Mandhana are in the middle to face the new ball. Darcie Brown to begin the proceedings for Australia. FOUR!!! Full toss and punished! IND 5/0 (1).