  • LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 2, Score: Australia Bundled Out For 469
live

LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 2, Score: Australia Bundled Out For 469. Starc Departs, India Fightback. Stay tuned to space to get the latest live updates and score of World Test Championship Final 2023.

Updated: June 8, 2023 6:54 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Rohit Sharma (C)

15* (21) 2x4, 0x6

Shubman Gill

6 (6) 1x4, 0x6

Scott Boland

(0.2-0-0-0)*

Pat Cummins

(2-1-8-0)
LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 2, Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of World Test Championship 2023 final day 2 between India and Australia. India got themselves back in the game with four wickets in the morning session on day two but Australia maintained their upper hand in the World Test Championship final by reaching 422 for seven at lunch, following Steve Smith’s 31st hundred.

Resuming the day at 327 for three, Travis Head (163 off 174 balls) and Steve Smith (121 off 268) walked into the middle under bright sunshine at The Oval on Thursday.

Live Updates

  • 6:43 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL Day 2 Score: Australia are all-out for 469!! Mohammed Siraj has performed really well and has picked up a fifer. AUS 469

  • 6:12 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL Day 2 Score: Jadeja has removed Carey for 48. Australia are on the verge of all-out. AUS 453/8 (114.4)

  • 5:07 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL Day 2 Score: It’s time for Lunch! Australia are now at 422/7. AUS 422/7 (109)

  • 4:46 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL Day 2 Score: Starc has been run-out and it’s been all India today since Steve Smith’s departure. Pat Cummins and Alex Carey will have to take the game from here on. AUS 407/7 (105.4)

  • 4:34 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL Day 2, Score: Australia have touched the 400-run mark. Mitchell Starc and Alex Carey are in the middle, trying to get as much runs as possible on the board. AUS 400/6 (103)

  • 4:14 PM IST

    LIVE| IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL Day 2, Score: OUT!! Steve Smith departs!! The dangerman gone and India script a comeback!! AUS 387/6 (98.3)

  • 4:01 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 2, Score: Is Carey depart?? Review Underway….

  • 3:54 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 2, Score: Steven Smith is already there and bowlers are looking for his wickets to put more pressure on the batting side.

  • 3:48 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 2, Score: WICKET!!! Cameron Green departs after making six runs. Seems like the side has made a comeback.

    AUS 376/5 (94.2)

  • 3:35 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 2, Score: 92 overs are done and dusted and India is looking confident after Head’s wicket.
    AUS 367/4 (92)

