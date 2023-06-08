Home

LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 2, Score: Australia Bundled Out For 469

LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 2, Score: Australia Bundled Out For 469. Starc Departs, India Fightback. Stay tuned to space to get the latest live updates and score of World Test Championship Final 2023.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Australia VS India 469 (121.3) 1st Innings 23/0 (4.2) Run Rate: (Current: 5.31) IND trail by 446 runs Rohit Sharma (C) 15 * (21) 2x4, 0x6 Shubman Gill 6 (6) 1x4, 0x6 Scott Boland (0.2-0-0-0) * Pat Cummins (2-1-8-0)

LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 2, Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of World Test Championship 2023 final day 2 between India and Australia. India got themselves back in the game with four wickets in the morning session on day two but Australia maintained their upper hand in the World Test Championship final by reaching 422 for seven at lunch, following Steve Smith’s 31st hundred.

Resuming the day at 327 for three, Travis Head (163 off 174 balls) and Steve Smith (121 off 268) walked into the middle under bright sunshine at The Oval on Thursday.

