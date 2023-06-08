ZEE Sites

LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 2, Score: India Eye Early Wickets

LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 2, Score: Stay tuned to space to get the latest live updates and score of World Test Championship Final 2023.

Updated: June 8, 2023 12:16 PM IST

By Sunny Daud | Edited by Sunny Daud

Travis Head

146* (156) 22x4, 1x6

Steven Smith

95 (227) 14x4, 0x6

Mohammad Shami

(20-3-77-1)*

Mohammed Siraj

(19-4-67-1)
LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 2, Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of World Test Championship 2023 final day 2 between India and Australia. On day 1 Travis Head and Steve Smith stitch a mammoth 251-run unbeaten stand for the fourth wicket to put Australia in the driver’s seat by putting 327/3 on the board. Now Rohit Sharma-led India will look for early wickets to change the game in their favor.

  • 12:40 PM IST
    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 2, Score: The day began with India bowling first, under overcast skies and fielding a four-man fast-bowling attack, with Ravichandran Ashwin’s exclusion becoming a huge talking point. They succeeded initially by reducing Australia to 76/3.
  • 12:39 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 2, Score: Travis Head and Steve Smith took full advantage of a lacklustre Indian bowling line-up to stitch a mammoth 251-run unbeaten stand for the fourth wicket to put Australia in the driver’s seat by putting 327/3 on the board at the stumps on Day 1 of World Test Championship final at The Oval, here on Wednesday.

  • 12:25 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 2, Score: India will look to pick early wickets to change the direction of the game.

  • 12:18 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the World Test Championship 2023 final between India and Australia at Kennington Oval.

