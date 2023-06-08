Home

Sports

LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 2, Score: India Eye Early Wickets

live

LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 2, Score: India Eye Early Wickets

LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 2, Score: Stay tuned to space to get the latest live updates and score of World Test Championship Final 2023.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Australia 327/3 (85.0) Run Rate: (Current: 3.85) Last Wicket: Marnus Labuschagne b Mohammad Shami 26 (62) - 76/3 in 24.1 Over Travis Head 146 * (156) 22x4, 1x6 Steven Smith 95 (227) 14x4, 0x6 Mohammad Shami (20-3-77-1) * Mohammed Siraj (19-4-67-1)

LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 2, Score

LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 2, Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of World Test Championship 2023 final day 2 between India and Australia. On day 1 Travis Head and Steve Smith stitch a mammoth 251-run unbeaten stand for the fourth wicket to put Australia in the driver’s seat by putting 327/3 on the board. Now Rohit Sharma-led India will look for early wickets to change the game in their favor.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.