LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: Ebadot Gets Iyer, India In Spot Of Bother

LIVE India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Match Score and Updates: Check ball-by-ball commentary, live streaming details here.

Updated: December 4, 2022 1:18 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Vishal Pushkar

LIVE India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Match Score and Updates

Dhaka: With T20 World Cups happening in 2021 and 2022, there was very little focus on ODI cricket. But now with the 2023 ODI World Cup less than 12 months, suddenly the format seems to have gained high importance in the eyes of teams and fans.

After a young side went to New Zealand and lost the only ODI of the series with the next two matches being rain-affected, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul are back as India brace themselves for the challenge from Bangladesh in the series opener on Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur, Dhaka.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

  • 1:15 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: 100 comes up for India. KL Rahul, the experienced batter between these two batters. APPEAL FOR RUN OUT! Washington Sundar is just inside the crease. IND 102/4 after 24.2 overs.

  • 1:01 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: OUT!!! The old ghost of Shreyas Iyer comes back to haunt him as he perished to a short ball yet again. Ebadot Hossain gets his first wicket. Washington Sundar walks in. IND 93/4 (20.1)

  • 12:57 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: Mustafizur Rahman comes back into the attack. FOUR!!! That is played nicely towards the covers boundary. Ebadot comes back into the attack. IND 90/3 (19.2)

  • 12:42 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: This partnership between KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer is slowly gaining traction. Shreyas Iyer has been tested with some bouncers, however, everything remained under control. IND 80/3 (17)

  • 12:37 PM IST

  • 12:15 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: OUT!!! Fabulous catch by Liton Das. India are 3 down as another big wicket of Virat Kohli falls. Shakib Al Hasan is making his presence felt at Shere Bangla Stadium today. IND 49/3 (10.4)

  • 12:13 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: OUT!!! Big wicket for Bangladesh as Rohit Sharma falls. Shakib Al Hasan gets a wicket of his 2nd wicket. The Indian captain will be disappointed. IND 48/2 (10.2)

  • 12:11 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: FOUR!!! That is a sweep shot played fine behind the square boundary. 8 runs off Mehidy’s over as the first powerplay comes to an end. IND 48/1 (10)

  • 12:07 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: FOUR!!! Hasan Mahmud has been expensive in his overs till now. 4 overs and 27 runs. Rohit Sharma is pouncing on every little opportunity he gets. IND 40/1 (9)

  • 11:59 AM IST

    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: With the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan, India are back to square one. SIX!!! Much-needed for India. VINTAGE!!! Hasan Mahmud erred on the length and paid the price. IND 30/1 (7)

Published Date: December 4, 2022 1:16 PM IST

Updated Date: December 4, 2022 1:18 PM IST