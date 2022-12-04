LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: Shakib-Das Fall Quickly, India In Control

live

Dhaka: Shakib Al Hasan was the star for Bangladesh with a fifer while pacer Ebadot Hossain chipped in with four wickets as the hosts bowled out India for a paltry 186 in the ODI series opener at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Sunday.

On a slow pitch, Shakib varied his pace, lengths and used the crease well to spin a web around the Indian batters and left them bamboozled with his 5/36 in ten overs. Ebadot was superb in his short balls to pick 4/47 in 8.2 overs.

For India, KL Rahul made a fine 73 off 70 balls, but did not get any support from rest of the batters, who were caught in playing either inside or outside the line as the visitors fell to their second lowest ODI total against Bangladesh.

Playing 11’s:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

