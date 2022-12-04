live

LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: Shakib-Das Fall Quickly, India In Control

LIVE India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Match Score and Updates: Check ball-by-ball commentary, live streaming details here.

Updated: December 4, 2022 5:04 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Vishal Pushkar

ind vs ban, ind vs ban 2022, ind vs bangladesh, ind vs ban odi, ind vs ban team, ind vs ban series, ind vs ban broadcast channel, ind vs ban broadcast, ind vs ban bd time, ind vs ban cricbuzz, ind vs ban controversy, ind vs ban 1st odi ind vs ban odi series, ind vs aus 1st odi highlights, india vs bangladesh, india vs bangladesh, dhaka odi, ind vs ban series, live ind vs ban, live ind vs ban score, live cricket score, live score ind vs ban, live india vs bangladesh, live cricket, ind vs ban sonyliv, india vs bangladesh sony sports network, ind vs ban sony ten3, ind vs ban timings, ind vs ban time, rohit sharma, virat kohli, liton kumar das, umran malik
LIVE India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Match Score and Updates

LIVE India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Match Score and Updates

Dhaka: Shakib Al Hasan was the star for Bangladesh with a fifer while pacer Ebadot Hossain chipped in with four wickets as the hosts bowled out India for a paltry 186 in the ODI series opener at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Sunday.

Also Read:

On a slow pitch, Shakib varied his pace, lengths and used the crease well to spin a web around the Indian batters and left them bamboozled with his 5/36 in ten overs. Ebadot was superb in his short balls to pick 4/47 in 8.2 overs.

For India, KL Rahul made a fine 73 off 70 balls, but did not get any support from rest of the batters, who were caught in playing either inside or outside the line as the visitors fell to their second lowest ODI total against Bangladesh.

Playing 11’s:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

Live Updates

  • 5:11 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: Maiden over from Shardul Thakur. His first over and a maiden. BAN 97/4 (25)

  • 5:09 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: Still a long way to go for India as the target is not good enough to be easy defendable. BAN 97/4 (24.3)

  • 5:04 PM IST

  • 4:48 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: FOUR!!! That is a brilliant slog sweep by Liton Das. He looks in great touch. OUT!!! Commentator’s curse. KL Rahul takes a good catch behind the stumps. Washington Sundar strikes! BAN 74/3 (19.2)

  • 4:43 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: Washington Sundar comes into the attack and gives away only 2 runs in the over. However, wicket is the need of the hour for India. BAN 68/2 (18.1)

  • 4:35 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: India need a wicket soon else Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das are capable enought to run away with the game. SIX!! That is an incredible hit for a maximum. BAN 61/2 (16)

  • 4:16 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: Shahbaz strikes on his third ball or is it? The catch has been referred to the third umpire and he has given the soft signal as NOT OUT! Rohit Sharma seems pretty confident but it is ruled NOT OUT!! BAN 36/2 (12.3)

  • 4:06 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: Current run-rate is just 2.86. That is not going to be an issue for now. However, Bangladesh must look to score from now. Debutant Kuldeep Sen introduced in the attack. BAN 33/2 (11.2)

  • 3:55 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: OUT!!! Gone. That is a big wicket. Anamul was looking really good. This looked like a planned dismissal and Siraj is pumped after taking this wicket. BAN 26/2 (9.1)

  • 3:50 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs BAN 1st ODI Score: BIG APPEAL FOR LBW!!! Michael Gough gives it OUT!!! However, Anamul reviews it immediately. Missing the wickets as Anamul survives. BAN 25/1 (8.2)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 4, 2022 5:02 PM IST

Updated Date: December 4, 2022 5:04 PM IST