LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1 Updates: Iyer-Pujara Steady India At Tea

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: India have never lost to Bangladesh in a Test match and the visitors would want to keep it intact at Chattogram and later in Dhaka to inch closer to sealing a WTC final spot.

Updated: December 14, 2022 1:57 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Cheteshwar Pujara

42* (116) 4x4, 0x6

Shreyas Iyer

41 (77) 5x4, 0x6

Yasir Ali

(1-0-7-0)*

Taijul Islam

(17-6-43-2)
LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1 Updates: India Eyeing Comeback to Earn WTC Final Ticket.

LIVE India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1 Score & Updates: At a time when the attention of all teams is building up to the ODI World Cup next year, there is another championship before it where qualification for the finals is heating up with every passing week.

As India, hit by multiple injuries of late including to captain Rohit Sharma, aim to play aggressive cricket, as said by stand-in skipper K.L. Rahul, against Bangladesh in the Test series opener at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, the race to make it to the WTC final for them also returns in a phase where Test cricket is happening from the sub-continent to the southern hemisphere.

The away series defeat to South Africa and losing the Edgbaston Test in England has meant India are in fourth place on the WTC points table. If they are to make it to a second successive WTC final, to be held at The Oval in June 2023, they need to win at least five, if not all six of their remaining Tests, including four against Australia at home in February-March.

This is where the challenge for the Indian team is — wins and draws will work, but not a loss.

IND vs BAN Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

India: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul(c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Live Updates

  • 1:50 PM IST

    Bangladesh have done really well to put India under pressure in this batting paradise. Taijul Islam bagged two whilst Mehidy Hasan and Khaled Ahmen took one each. They are now trying hard to break this Pujara-Iyer partnership but they will have to come up with something special here. Shakib will want to break this stubborn partnership soon. Can he do it? Or will these two batters continue to bat freely? We will find out shortly. Do join us at 1.40 pm IST (8.10 am GMT) post tea break.

  • 1:50 PM IST

    SESSION SUMMARY – 30 overs, 89 runs and 1 wicket. India started off slow and lost Gill early on in the game. Soon after they were 41/1, they lost wickets in a jiffy and were 48/3. Pant and Pujara played a gritty stand but Pant was dismissed on 112. After the wicket of Rishabh Pant, India have slowed down a touch and batted cautiously. Pujara went on batting in his own usual style while Iyer looked to settle in with him. They are now looking solid and made India reach 174. Pujara is playing on 42 while Iyer is on 41.

  • 1:35 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1 Updates: Pujara is playing on 40 runs and the batter is playing calmly and now looking for a big innings to make a comeback. IND: 165\4

  • 1:29 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1 Updates: The stand has crossed 40 runs and now India is in a good position. This partnership will have to stay in the game for a long. Both the batters are looking confident as they have now spent enough time on the crease. GOOD Sign for India. 164\4

  • 1:16 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1 Updates: This is the partnership that India is looking for from the start. Iyer and Pujara need to stay in the game for long.

  • 1:08 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1 Updates: India will be happy with the partnership between Iyer and Pujara, which is 35. However, the team is nowhere close to the total they are after so this pair need to bat as long as possible. IND 148/4

  • 12:52 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1 Updates: Shreyas Iyer needs to have a good game. A good show in such tough situations will raise his stocks in the Indian Test team. IND 134/4

  • 12:40 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1 Updates: Shreyas Iyer and Pujara are at the crease. This is the last recognized batting for India. After this there Axar Patel and R Ashwin are to come so this partnership need to go big. IND 125/3

  • 12:33 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1 Updates: Rishabh Pant will be very disappointed that he didn’t score big given that he was set and was looking in prime touch. IND 125/3

  • 12:20 PM IST

Published Date: December 14, 2022 1:55 PM IST

Updated Date: December 14, 2022 1:57 PM IST