LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1 Updates: Iyer-Pujara Steady India At Tea

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: India have never lost to Bangladesh in a Test match and the visitors would want to keep it intact at Chattogram and later in Dhaka to inch closer to sealing a WTC final spot.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India 174/4 (56.0) Run Rate: (Current: 3.11) Last Wicket: Rishabh Pant (W) b Mehidy Hasan 46 (45) - 112/4 in 31.4 Over Cheteshwar Pujara 42 * (116) 4x4, 0x6 Shreyas Iyer 41 (77) 5x4, 0x6 Yasir Ali (1-0-7-0) * Taijul Islam (17-6-43-2)

India Eyeing Comeback to Earn WTC Final Ticket.

LIVE India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1 Score & Updates: At a time when the attention of all teams is building up to the ODI World Cup next year, there is another championship before it where qualification for the finals is heating up with every passing week.

As India, hit by multiple injuries of late including to captain Rohit Sharma, aim to play aggressive cricket, as said by stand-in skipper K.L. Rahul, against Bangladesh in the Test series opener at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, the race to make it to the WTC final for them also returns in a phase where Test cricket is happening from the sub-continent to the southern hemisphere.

The away series defeat to South Africa and losing the Edgbaston Test in England has meant India are in fourth place on the WTC points table. If they are to make it to a second successive WTC final, to be held at The Oval in June 2023, they need to win at least five, if not all six of their remaining Tests, including four against Australia at home in February-March.

This is where the challenge for the Indian team is — wins and draws will work, but not a loss.

IND vs BAN Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

India: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul(c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

