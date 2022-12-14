live

LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1 Updates: India Opt To Bat; Check Playing XIs

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: India have never lost to Bangladesh in a Test match and the visitors would want to keep it intact at Chattogram and later in Dhaka to inch closer to sealing a WTC final spot.

Published: December 14, 2022 8:44 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1 Updates: India Eyeing Comeback to Earn WTC Final Ticket.

LIVE India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1 Score & Updates: At a time when the attention of all teams is building up to the ODI World Cup next year, there is another championship before it where qualification for the finals is heating up with every passing week.

As India, hit by multiple injuries of late including to captain Rohit Sharma, aim to play aggressive cricket, as said by stand-in skipper K.L. Rahul, against Bangladesh in the Test series opener at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, the race to make it to the WTC final for them also returns in a phase where Test cricket is happening from the sub-continent to the southern hemisphere.

The away series defeat to South Africa and losing the Edgbaston Test in England has meant India are in fourth place on the WTC points table. If they are to make it to a second successive WTC final, to be held at The Oval in June 2023, they need to win at least five, if not all six of their remaining Tests, including four against Australia at home in February-March.

This is where the challenge for the Indian team is — wins and draws will work, but not a loss.

IND vs BAN Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

India: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul(c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Live Updates

  • 8:46 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1 Updates: The game will begin in few minutes, stay tuned to this space for the latest match updates.

  • 8:36 AM IST

    India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, KL Rahul(c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

  • 8:36 AM IST

  • 8:32 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1: KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat first. Kuldeep Yadav comes into the playing XI.

  • 8:30 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1: Both teams are practicing on the ground.

  • 8:29 AM IST

    Zakir Hasan receives his cap from Shakib Al Hasan. He is Bangladesh’s 101st Test cricketer.

  • 8:25 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1: With the race for the WTC finale spots heating up, India need to win all their remaining Tests — two in Bangladesh and four against Australia at home in February-March next year — to be in contention for the final to be held at The Oval in June 2023 with their win percentage possibly becoming 68.06%

  • 8:18 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1: But against Bangladesh, they will be without injured skipper Rohit Sharma (left thumb) at least for the first Test. They are also without pacers Jasprit Bumrah (back injury), Mohammad Shami (shoulder injury) and left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (right knee injury).

  • 8:14 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1: India, the runners-up in the inaugural edition of the WTC, are currently in fourth place on the WTC standings with 52.08% points, behind table-toppers Australia (75%), South Africa (60%) and Sri Lanka (53.33%).

  • 8:09 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1: As India return to red-ball action when they take on Bangladesh in a two-Test series that begins at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday, there are quite good chances of them reaching their second successive World Test Championship final.

