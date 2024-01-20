Home

ICC U19 World Cup 2024, IND vs BAN LIVE Updates: India Eye Good Start vs Bangladesh

ICC U19 World Cup 2024, IND vs BAN LIVE Updates: India Eye Good Start vs Bangladesh

LIVE Cricket Score U19 World Cup 2024, India vs Bangaldesh: Stay tuned for all Live updates from match 3 of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024.

ICC U19 World Cup 2024, IND vs BAN LIVE Updates: Uday Saharan-led Indian cricket team is going to compete against Mahfuzur Rahman’s Bangladesh in match 3 of the ongoing edition of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, on January 20. India have been the most successful team in this tournament, winning the World Cup in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, and 2022 and would also like to avenge the loss in the Asia Cup semi-final and have a winning start to the tournament.

India U19: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari

Bangladesh U19: Ashiqur Rahman Shibli(w), Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Ariful Islam, Ahrar Amin, Mohammad Shihab James, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby(c), Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Md Iqbal Hossain Emmon, Maruf Mridha, Rohanat Doullah Borson

