ICC U19 World Cup 2024, IND vs BAN LIVE Updates: India Eye Good Start vs Bangladesh

Updated: January 20, 2024 1:39 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

IND-U19 vs BAN-U19 (credit: Twitter)

ICC U19 World Cup 2024, IND vs BAN LIVE Updates: Uday Saharan-led Indian cricket team is going to compete against Mahfuzur Rahman’s Bangladesh in match 3 of the ongoing edition of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, on January 20. India have been the most successful team in this tournament, winning the World Cup in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, and 2022 and would also like to avenge the loss in the Asia Cup semi-final and have a winning start to the tournament.

India U19: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari

Bangladesh U19: Ashiqur Rahman Shibli(w), Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Ariful Islam, Ahrar Amin, Mohammad Shihab James, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby(c), Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Md Iqbal Hossain Emmon, Maruf Mridha, Rohanat Doullah Borson

  • Jan 20, 2024 1:38 PM IST

    ICC U19 World Cup 2024, IND vs BAN LIVE Updates: 4 runs from the first over, India would try to not lose any wickets inside the first 10 overs and put Bangladesh under pressure. IND 4/0 (1)

  • Jan 20, 2024 1:36 PM IST

    ICC U19 World Cup 2024, IND vs BAN LIVE Updates: Adarsh Singh and Arshan Kulkarni are opening the innings for India. Md Iqbal Hasan starting things with the ball.

  • Jan 20, 2024 1:34 PM IST

    ICC U19 World Cup 2024, IND vs BAN LIVE Updates: The national anthem ceremony is done and now the players have entered the ground. The match is finally underway.

  • Jan 20, 2024 1:27 PM IST

    ICC U19 World Cup 2024, IND vs BAN LIVE Updates: The match will start soon as India will come out to open the innings. They will try to utilise the powerplay and put a big total on the scoreboard.

  • Jan 20, 2024 1:22 PM IST

    ICC U19 World Cup 2024, IND vs BAN LIVE Updates: Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

  • Jan 20, 2024 1:21 PM IST

    Welcome to the Live blog of ICC U19 World Cup 2024 match 3 between India and Bangladesh.

