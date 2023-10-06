Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE – IND vs BAN Asian Games 2023 Semi-Final 1, Score: After Kishore, Sundar Strikes; Bangladesh in TROUBLE
LIVE – IND vs BAN Asian Games 2023 Semi-Final 1, Score: After Kishore, Sundar Strikes; Bangladesh in TROUBLE

India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 Semi-final 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates:

Updated: October 6, 2023 7:12 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 Semi-Final 1, score and updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Indian cricket team will take on Said Hassan’s Bangladesh in the first cricket semi-final of the ongoing edition of the Asian Games 2023 at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou, on October 6, Friday. Team India will be the favorite to win the clash and would like to seal the spot in the finals with this win. Yasahasvi Jaiswal’s glorious knock in the last match will boost the team’s morale more.

Squads:

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Kumar, Prabhsimran Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep

Bangladesh Squad: Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hassan(c), Afif Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Jaker Ali(w), Rishad Hossain, Sumon Khan, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali, Tanvir Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Live Updates

  • Oct 6, 2023 7:11 AM IST

    LIVE – IND vs BAN Asian Games 2023 S/F 1, Score: India is playing four spinners and that seems to be working. Emon perishes, Sundar strikes. Both openers back in the hut and it has been a poor start from Bangladesh.

  • Oct 6, 2023 7:10 AM IST

    LIVE – IND vs BAN Asian Games 2023 S/F 1, Score: Sundar continues, he is getting turn and bounce. The Bangladeshi batters have not shown a lot of intent in this innings. Emon would realise he needs a move on.

  • Oct 6, 2023 7:08 AM IST

    LIVE – IND vs BAN Asian Games 2023 S/F 1, Score: Sai made his debut against Nepal in the last game. He picked up wickets and a couple of catches in the deep. LIVE | BAN: 20/1 in 5 overs vs Ind

  • Oct 6, 2023 7:06 AM IST

    LIVE – IND vs BAN Asian Games 2023 S/F 1, Score: Okay, so spin from both ends for India. After Sundar, Sai Kishore brought in inside the powerplay and he strikes. The pressure was building, needed to do something. Unfortunately, Joy did not get it out of the middle of the bat and Yashasvi Jaiswaal made no mistake as he took the catch.

  • Oct 6, 2023 7:03 AM IST

    LIVE – IND vs BAN Asian Games 2023 S/F 1, Score: It is overcast in Hangzhou and surely rain could play a part here. That is not good news for fans.

  • Oct 6, 2023 7:02 AM IST

    LIVE – IND vs BAN Asian Games 2023 S/F 1, Score: Washington Sundar brought in early in the attack. And then he gets the new ball to spin straightaway. Sundar is hitting the right lengths here. LIVE | BAN: 17/0 in 4 overs vs Ind

  • Oct 6, 2023 6:59 AM IST

    LIVE – IND vs BAN Asian Games 2023 S/F 1, Score: The Bangladesh openers are still finding their rhythm in the middle. Looks like the pitch is a little double-paced here.

  • Oct 6, 2023 6:54 AM IST

    LIVE – IND vs BAN Asian Games 2023 S/F 1, Score: Finally, Emon breaks the shackles, he picks up a ball on his hips from Shivam Dube. He hits it out of the park.

  • Oct 6, 2023 6:51 AM IST

    LIVE – IND vs BAN Asian Games 2023 S/F 1, Score: Only a single from the opening over. Pressure on Bangladesh straightaway, Arshdeep was on the money right from the start. LIVE | BAN: 1/0 in 1 over vs Ind

  • Oct 6, 2023 6:49 AM IST

    LIVE – IND vs BAN Asian Games 2023 Semi-Final 1, Score: Arshdeep is already getting the ball to swing. This is impressive. Important for the Bangladeshi openers to show some patience and grit.

