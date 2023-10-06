Home

LIVE – IND vs BAN Asian Games 2023 Semi-Final 1, Score: After Kishore, Sundar Strikes; Bangladesh in TROUBLE

India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 Semi-final 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Stay tuned at India.com for all match updates from IND vs BAN match

India vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score

LIVE India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 Semi-Final 1, score and updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Indian cricket team will take on Said Hassan’s Bangladesh in the first cricket semi-final of the ongoing edition of the Asian Games 2023 at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou, on October 6, Friday. Team India will be the favorite to win the clash and would like to seal the spot in the finals with this win. Yasahasvi Jaiswal’s glorious knock in the last match will boost the team’s morale more.

Squads:

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Kumar, Prabhsimran Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep

Bangladesh Squad: Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hassan(c), Afif Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Jaker Ali(w), Rishad Hossain, Sumon Khan, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali, Tanvir Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

