Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE – IND vs BAN Asian Games 2023 Semi-Final 1, Score: Spinners Restrict Bangaldesh to 96/9
live

LIVE – IND vs BAN Asian Games 2023 Semi-Final 1, Score: Spinners Restrict Bangaldesh to 96/9

India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 Semi-final 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Stay tuned at India.com for all match updates from IND vs BAN match

Updated: October 6, 2023 8:26 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

live cricket score, live score, IND vs BAN live cricket score, LIVE IND vs BAN , IND vs BAN Live, India vs Bangladesh Live, IND vs BAN Live Score, IND vs BAN Live Updates, IND vs BAN Asian Games 2023 Live, Live IND vs BAN Asian Games 2023, IND vs BAN Asian Games 2023 Live Score, IND vs BAN In Hangzhou, IND vs BAN, Live Updates IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh Latest Score, India vs Bangladesh Latest News, India vs Bangladesh Live News, India vs Bangladesh, Team India, Bangladesh Cricket Team
India vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score

LIVE India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 Semi-Final 1, score and updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Indian cricket team will take on Said Hassan’s Bangladesh in the first cricket semi-final of the ongoing edition of the Asian Games 2023 at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou, on October 6, Friday. Team India will be the favorite to win the clash and would like to seal the spot in the finals with this win. Yasahasvi Jaiswal’s glorious knock in the last match will boost the team’s morale more.

Trending Now

Squads:

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Kumar, Prabhsimran Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep

Bangladesh Squad: Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hassan(c), Afif Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Jaker Ali(w), Rishad Hossain, Sumon Khan, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali, Tanvir Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Live Updates

  • Oct 6, 2023 8:26 AM IST

    LIVE – IND vs BAN Asian Games 2023 S/F 1, Score: India would now have to come out and get 97 to enter the final. It should be a walk in the park for the formidable Indian side. How long will they take to knock off the runs? Action coming up shortly.

  • Oct 6, 2023 8:17 AM IST

    LIVE – IND vs BAN Asian Games 2023 S/F 1, Score: Can Bangladesh get to a 100? Three balls to go, they need five more runs. Wicket of the last ball, Arshdeep picks his first. LIVE | BAN: 96/9 in 20 overs vs Ind

  • Oct 6, 2023 8:12 AM IST

    LIVE – IND vs BAN Asian Games 2023 S/F 1, Score: Okay, so finally some pace as Arshdeep has been brought in for the final over here. Can India get two more wickets to bundle out the opposition? We will find out soon.

  • Oct 6, 2023 8:11 AM IST

    LIVE – IND vs BAN Asian Games 2023 S/F 1, Score: With two more overs to go, India is still trusting their spinners to do the job here and they are delivering. Excellant 19th over from Sai Kishore, only one from it. LIVE | BAN: 91/8 in 19 overs vs Ind

  • Oct 6, 2023 8:07 AM IST

    LIVE – IND vs BAN Asian Games 2023 S/F 1, Score: After the top order failed miserable, it is over to the tail to get some important runs at the backend and they are doing a good job at it. LIVE | BAN: 90/8 in 18 overs vs Ind

  • Oct 6, 2023 7:54 AM IST

    LIVE – IND vs BAN Asian Games 2023 S/F 1, Score: This has been a clinical show from India. Bishnoi and the other spinners have been miser and been picking wickets.

  • Oct 6, 2023 7:45 AM IST

    LIVE – IND vs BAN Asian Games 2023 S/F 1, Score: And then, Bangladesh lose their sixth wicket. This has been a procession. India too good for their opposition. This has been quite an anti-climatic semi-final.

  • Oct 6, 2023 7:38 AM IST

    LIVE – IND vs BAN Asian Games 2023 S/F 1, Score: Bishnoi continues. India well and truly on top in this contest. Half the Bangladesh side is back in the hut. Can they get to a 100 here?

  • Oct 6, 2023 7:36 AM IST

    LIVE – IND vs BAN Asian Games 2023 S/F 1, Score: Bangladesh have not got any momentum in this innings. The Indian spinners have been all over them. Sai Kishore back in the attack. Another wicket, Kishore picks up his second. LIVE | BAN: 45/5 in 11 overs vs Ind

  • Oct 6, 2023 7:28 AM IST

    LIVE – IND vs BAN Asian Games 2023 S/F 1, Score: And then another spinner, Ravi Bishnoi into the attack. Among all the spinners in this team, Bishnoi is easily the No. 1 spinner. He would feel confident running in as Bagladesh are already reeling. LIVE | BAN: 40/4 in 10 overs vs Ind

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>