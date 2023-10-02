Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates – IND Vs BAN, Hockey, Asian Games 2023 Score: India Eye 5th Win On Trot
live

LIVE Updates – IND Vs BAN, Hockey, Asian Games 2023 Score: India Eye 5th Win On Trot

India vs Bangladesh, Hockey LIVE Updates at Asian Games 2023: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of IND vs BAN encounter.

Updated: October 2, 2023 12:47 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE Updates - IND Vs BAN, Hockey, Asian Games 2023 Score
LIVE Updates - IND Vs BAN, Hockey, Asian Games 2023 Score

India vs Bangladesh Live Hockey Match Asian Games 2023: After thrashing Pakistan by 10-2, Harmanpreet led India already booked their berth in the semi-final of the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. India will now face Bangladesh and the side will aim to maintain their winning streak. India have so far won all their four games, scoring a whooping 46 goals so far. On the other hand, Bangladesh have won just two out of their four games and sit fourth in Group A. In the semifinals, the Indians are likely to face either China or Malaysia or South Korea.

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • Oct 2, 2023 12:48 PM IST

    LIVE – IND Vs BAN Asian Games 2023 Score: In the previous edition, India have lost to Japan in the semifinals before beating Pakistan in the bronze medal match.

  • Oct 2, 2023 12:47 PM IST

    LIVE – IND Vs BAN Asian Games 2023 Score: FYI, a gold medal here will ensure India’s ticket to the Paris Olympics. If not, India will have to play the Qualifiers in January.

  • Oct 2, 2023 12:46 PM IST

    LIVE – IND Vs BAN Asian Games 2023 Score: India have been on rampage in this Asian Games 2023. They scored 16 goals each against Uzbekistan and Singapore. In their last game against Pakistan, the Indians pumped in 10 goals to hammer their neighbours.

  • Oct 2, 2023 12:44 PM IST

    LIVE – IND Vs BAN Asian Games 2023 Score: Playing XIs

  • Oct 2, 2023 12:18 PM IST

    On the other hand, Bangladesh have won just two out of their four games and sit fourth in Group A. In the semifinals, the Indians are likely to face either China or Malaysia or South Korea.

  • Oct 2, 2023 11:55 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs BAN, Hockey, Asian Games 2023 Score: Team India have won all of their matches so far in the Asian Games. Now Harmanpreet & Co. will look to continue this winning momentum.

  • Oct 2, 2023 11:53 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 Hockey match.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>