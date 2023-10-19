Home

India vs Bangladesh Live ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Ind Eye Winning Streak

India vs Bangladesh Live ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Ind Eye Winning Streak

Live IND vs BAN, ODI World Cup 2023 cricket score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of India vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 match.

India vs Bangladesh Live ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score

India vs Bangladesh Live ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Team India will lock horns against Bangladesh for the 17th match of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Rohit Sharma & Co. will look to maintain their winning streak as they have not lost a single match in the tournament so far.

On the other hand, Bangladesh who just won a single game in the tournament so far will surely like to change things in Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

IND vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan* (c), Mushifiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

