India vs Bangladesh Live ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Ind Eye Winning Streak

Live IND vs BAN, ODI World Cup 2023 cricket score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of India vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 match.

Updated: October 19, 2023 9:58 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

India vs Bangladesh Live ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Team India will lock horns against Bangladesh for the 17th match of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Rohit Sharma & Co. will look to maintain their winning streak as they have not lost a single match in the tournament so far.

On the other hand, Bangladesh who just won a single game in the tournament so far will surely like to change things in Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan* (c), Mushifiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

  • Oct 19, 2023 9:54 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 cricket score: Shakib Al Hasan will be the key player to watch out for.

  • Oct 19, 2023 9:50 AM IST

    India vs Bangladesh Live ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Team India will likely to change their playing XI today to give rest to some pacers, Mohammed Shami will likely to replace Siraj.

  • Oct 19, 2023 9:04 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 match which will be played in Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

