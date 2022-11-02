IND vs BAN LIVE Stream, T20 World Cup 2022

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first. After a loss against South Africa at Perth, India would like to get back to winning ways when they take on Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. It will be interesting to see if India is ready to make changes to its XI after the loss vs SA. In hours from now, the match will start, stay hooked to india.com for all the latest updates.

Check Playing 11:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan(w), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

