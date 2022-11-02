IND vs BAN LIVE Stream, T20 World Cup 2022

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first. After a loss against South Africa at Perth, India would like to get back to winning ways when they take on Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. It will be interesting to see if India is ready to make changes to its XI after the loss vs SA. In hours from now, the match will start, stay hooked to india.com for all the latest updates.

Check Playing 11:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan(w), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Live Updates

  • 3:06 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs BAN Score, T20 World Cup 2022: OUT!!! Bangladesh are pulling it back in their favour at the moment. Axar Patel falls for 7. 180 looks like a distant dream from this position. Ashwin is the new batter in. IND 158/6 after 18.2 overs.

  • 2:59 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs BAN Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Half century for Virat Kohli. This is just phenomenal batting from the maestro. He is striking at 135 at the moment. RUNOUT? Dinesh Karthik looks in trouble. OUT!! Axar Patel walks in. IND 150/5 (17)

  • 2:56 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs BAN Score, T20 World Cup 2022: FOUR!!! Dinesh Karthik smashes it towards the square boundary. SINGLE off the next ball! Virat Kohli back on strike. The run-rate is just below 9. IND 148/4 (16.4)

  • 2:52 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs BAN Score, T20 World Cup 2022: FOUR!! That is waste of a delivery from Hasan Mahmud. NO BALL!!! 2nd bouncer off the over. Can Dinesh Karthik get this over the boundary? He doesn’t. Just the single. IND 140/4 (16)

  • 2:47 PM IST

  • 2:45 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs BAN Score, T20 World Cup 2022: FOUR!! Inside edge. Virat Kohli riding his luck big time in the match. FOUR!!! That is more like Virat! Straight down the ground. IND 130/3 (15)

  • 2:41 PM IST

  • 2:39 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs BAN Score, T20 World Cup 2022: FOUR!!! Another boundary to end the over. 14 off the over. Shakib Al Hasan back for another over. OUT!!! Suryakumar Yadav falls. IND 116/3 (13.3)

  • 2:35 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs BAN Score, T20 World Cup 2022: FOUR!!! On the up and over covers. The man-in-form Suryakumar Yadav continues to impress. FOUR!!! Carbon copy of the first shot. SINGLE and gets off strike. Excellent cricket. IND 111/2 (12.5)

  • 2:33 PM IST