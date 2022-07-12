India vs England 1st ODI Live Score & Updates, London: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 1st ODI match between India and England. India Win Toss, Opt to Bowl; Shreyas Iyer Replaces Virat Kohli in Playing XI | Bumrah Removes Roy-Root Quickly; India Draw First Blood. Bumrah-Shami Put India on Top EarlyAlso Read - IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: When And Where to Watch India vs England Live in India

Rohit Sharma at the toss: We are going to bowl first. There is some grass cover and it’s overcast as well. I guess sun will be out in sometime. We want to have a score in front of us. Shami, Bumrah – those guys can swing the ball. It’s important to take wickets upfront and put brakes on the scoring. We understand the importance of playing overseas, we want to do well outside India. Today is no different. We have five batters, two all-rounders. Kohli is not playing this game, Shreyas will bat at 3. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 5th Test: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley Also Read - India vs England Match Highlights 4th Test Day 3 Updates: Ton-up Rohit Sharma Shines as India Take 171 Runs Lead at Stumps

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Jos Buttler: We would have done the same thing, we would have bowled first. I am learning a lot about myself, and about my role. Looking forward to the ODI series, it has been a great learning experience. It’s great to welcome those guys back. They (Root, Bairstow, Stokes) are few of the best players in the world. There are a lot of selfless guys in the team, that will be exactly the same today.

Live Updates

  • 5:46 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 2ND ODI: OUT! Another one bites the dust!! This time is Mohammad Shami for Team India. The Test skipper sent back to the pavilion. The pacers have put the visiting team on top early-on in the first innings of the game. ENG 7/3 (2.4)

  • 5:41 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 2ND ODI: OUT! Double-Blow for England!! Jasprit Bumrah gets Joe Root! England have lost another key man in quick-succession. Great start for India! Maiden over double-wicket! ENG 6/2 (2)

  • 5:38 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: OUT! We have the first wicket of the match now! Jasprit Bumrah draws first blood and Jason Roy departs without troubling the bowlers. Gone for a duck! ENG 6/1 (1.4)

  • 5:34 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI: First over done and dusted, England get off to a steady start. 6 runs coming from the opening over. Bairstow gets a boundary off the second last delivery. ENG 6/0 (1)

  • 5:30 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow open for England. Mohammad Shami has the new ball for India. We’re in for a cracker today! Let’s Play!

  • 5:19 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI: England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

  • 5:19 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI: India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

  • 5:05 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Virat Kohli is not playing today’s game as he has got a slight niggle. Shreyas Iyer replaces him in the playing XI.

  • 5:03 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI: NEWS FROM THE TOSS | India have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

  • 5:01 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Suryakumar Yadav | I think am really happy with how things went about in the T20Is. There was a slight opportunity to take the team across the line (in the third T20I), it was very close, but a good learning for me going forward. It was important to take that positive road, I wasn’t thinking about anything else. I wanted to be fearless, really happy with that knock. Virat Kohli is struggling with a groin injury, so there’s a question mark on his participation for today’s game. We shall find that out soon though, we are about 20 minutes away from the toss. Hang on, looking at live pictures, Kohli isn’t doing any warm ups, so he might not play today.