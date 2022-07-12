India vs England 1st ODI Live Score & Updates, London: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 1st ODI match between India and England. India Win Toss, Opt to Bowl; Shreyas Iyer Replaces Virat Kohli in Playing XI | Bumrah Removes Roy-Root Quickly; India Draw First Blood. Bumrah-Shami Put India on Top Early. Bumrah Completes 3-Fer; England Reeling. Bumrah Completes 4-Fer; England Reeling. Bumrah Completes 4-Fer; Buttler-Moeen Re-Build For England. Moeen Ali Departs; India Dominate at Oval. Jos Buttler Perishes; India Dominate at Oval. Shami Completes 3-Fer; India Dominate at Oval. India Dominate at Oval; England Reeling.Also Read - IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: When And Where to Watch India vs England Live in India

Rohit Sharma at the toss: We are going to bowl first. There is some grass cover and it’s overcast as well. I guess sun will be out in sometime. We want to have a score in front of us. Shami, Bumrah – those guys can swing the ball. It’s important to take wickets upfront and put brakes on the scoring. We understand the importance of playing overseas, we want to do well outside India. Today is no different. We have five batters, two all-rounders. Kohli is not playing this game, Shreyas will bat at 3. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 5th Test: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley Also Read - India vs England Match Highlights 4th Test Day 3 Updates: Ton-up Rohit Sharma Shines as India Take 171 Runs Lead at Stumps

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Jos Buttler: We would have done the same thing, we would have bowled first. I am learning a lot about myself, and about my role. Looking forward to the ODI series, it has been a great learning experience. It’s great to welcome those guys back. They (Root, Bairstow, Stokes) are few of the best players in the world. There are a lot of selfless guys in the team, that will be exactly the same today.

Live Updates

  • 7:19 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI: 21 overs gone, England are now at 90/8. ENG 90/8

  • 7:12 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI: 20 Overs gone, England are currently now at 84/8. India on the driver’s seat. IND 84/8 (20)

  • 7:00 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI: OUT!! Mohammad Shami cleans up Craig Overton. England are on the verge of bowling out within 100 runs.

  • 6:48 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI: OUT!! That’s it! Captain Jos Buttler departs and the hosts lose their last hope of the innings. Shami picks up his second wicket of the game. England are in deep trouble now. May be there are going to bowled out a paltry score. ENG 59/7 (14.3)

  • 6:42 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI: OUT! When it looked like England were looking to re-build their dismal innings, Prasidh Krishna plays spoil-sports and sends the experienced Moeen Ali back to the dug-out. Captain Jos Buttler seem to be the only last hope for the hosts as England have now lost 6 of their wickets. India strike again! ENG 53/6 (13.5)

  • 6:38 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI: 13 overs gone, England are now at 49/5. Run-rate has gone down a little bit but England fight on, even though the momentum is with the Indian pacers. They are in some form today. ENG 49/5 (13)

  • 6:32 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI: 12 overs gone, England have now finally started to re-build. With the experience of Moeen Ali and Jos Buttler England will be looking to get to a competitive total after the early dismal show. ENG 46/5 (12)

  • 6:24 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI: 10 overs gone, England are now currently at 30/5. India all the way at Oval. The hosts need to buckle up. 40 overs left should make use of it or otherwise the Men in Blue might wrap up the innings by the 30th over with the kind of blazing form the team is in today. ENG 30/5 (10)

  • 6:13 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI: OUT! Liam Livingstone now takes the long-walk back to the pavilion as the home-side have lost half of their side before the start of the 10th over. English batters are totally in disarray and have no reply to the ongoing onslaught. Moeen Ali joins skipper Buttler now. ENG 26/5 (8)

  • 6:09 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI: 7 overs gone, England are now at 26/4. The Indian bowlers have left the English batters shell shocked. ENG 26/4 (7)