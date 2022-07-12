India vs England 1st ODI Live Score & Updates

London: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 1st ODI match between India and England. After an exciting T20I series, India will be locking horns against England in a 3-match ODI series, beginning on the 12th of July. The last two games of the series are scheduled for the 14th of July and the 17th of July respectively. Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian side while Jos Buttler will lead the English side in this series. England is currently positioned second on the ICC Men's ODI rankings while India is standing fourth on the list. India recently defeated England in the 3-match T20I series by a 2-1 margin. Both the teams have pretty healthy squads and another mouth-watering encounter is anticipated here between these two sides. India and England have faced each other in 103 ODIs so far. Out of these 103 games, India have won 55 whereas England have come out victorious on 43 occasions. The track at the Kennington Oval is a batting-friendly surface and is expected to boost the batters once again here. Pacers might get some help towards the latter half of the match while spinners are expected to be dominant in the middle overs.

Squads:

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley, Craig Overton, Sam Curran, Philip Salt, Harry Brook.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.