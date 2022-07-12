India vs England 1st ODI Live Score & Updates

London: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 1st ODI match between India and England. After an exciting T20I series, India will be locking horns against England in a 3-match ODI series, beginning on the 12th of July. The last two games of the series are scheduled for the 14th of July and the 17th of July respectively. Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian side while Jos Buttler will lead the English side in this series. England is currently positioned second on the ICC Men’s ODI rankings while India is standing fourth on the list. India recently defeated England in the 3-match T20I series by a 2-1 margin. Both the teams have pretty healthy squads and another mouth-watering encounter is anticipated here between these two sides. India and England have faced each other in 103 ODIs so far. Out of these 103 games, India have won 55 whereas England have come out victorious on 43 occasions. The track at the Kennington Oval is a batting-friendly surface and is expected to boost the batters once again here. Pacers might get some help towards the latter half of the match while spinners are expected to be dominant in the middle overs.Also Read - IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: When And Where to Watch India vs England Live in India

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley, Craig Overton, Sam Curran, Philip Salt, Harry Brook. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 5th Test: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh. Also Read - India vs England Match Highlights 4th Test Day 3 Updates: Ton-up Rohit Sharma Shines as India Take 171 Runs Lead at Stumps

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Captain Rohit Sharma has an outstanding batting record in ODIs in England. The Hitman of Indian cricket has notched up 1335 runs in 24 innings with a whooping average of 66.75. He also has a total of 7 centuries to his name.

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI: PITCH REPORT | The pitch at the Kennington Oval usually provides an even contest between bat and ball. The new-ball bowlers get some movement during the starting phase, but batting becomes easy as the game progresses. Skipper winning the toss might be tempted to have a bowl first.

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI: WEATHER UPDATE | There is no chance of rain and the playing conditions will be pleasant. Temperatures is currently around the 28-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the 30s. There will be a fair bit of cloud cover.

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI: As per a report by PTI, Virat Kohli is likely to miss the today’s game in London as he has a groin injury. We have to wait for the official playing XIs of the team.

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI: KEY PLAYERS | Reece Topley: Pacer Reece Topley had an excellent outing during the third T20I match against India. The left-arm pacer scalped three crucial wickets for his side and was also adjudged the Player of the Match for his vital contribution. Topley will be looking to topple the Indian top-order in the first ODI match as well.

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI: KEY PLAYERS | Suryakumar Yadav: Batter Suryakumar Yadav was in excellent touch during the third T20I encounter as he stroked an excellent century. He also ended up as the highest run-getter after amassing 171 runs in three innings at an excellent average of 57. The right-handed batter will look to have another good outing during the first ODI match against the Three Lions.

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI: England have an excellent ODI record while playing at the KIA Oval. Out of 49 matches, they have won 30, losing 17. India, on the other hand, have won only six out of 16 ODIs at the venue. England are slight favourites to win the opener. But with the form India in, things may go the other way round.

