London: The glorius English summer is back and so are the predictions regarding the weather. Team India under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma will take on England in the 1st ODI at Kennington Oval, London on Tuesday. There is a good chance that rain might not play spoilsport ahead of the first match. Other than that, Virat Kohli's availability is still under scanner as there is no official update on the suspected groin injury.

The temperature in London, England on 12th July (Tuesday) will be 19 degrees Celcius at night time and 31 degrees Celcius according to weather.com. There are 0-10 per cent chances of rainfall. India is 4 hours and 30 minutes ahead of London and the match will start at 5:30 pm IST (1 pm in England). There are 0% chance of rainfall in the daytime and 10% in evening. Humidity will be somewhere around 35-40%.

Though India and England are on the road to prepare for Men's T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November, there is also an ODI World Cup to be hosted by the visitors in the same time period next year.

If India’s long-term planning for the ODI World Cup needed an initial push, then the upcoming three-match series against the World Champions in this format of the game, starting from The Oval on Tuesday, is the perfect way for them to kickstart it.

For now, it is India, with their new, aggressive approach of batting in T20Is and fetching them 2-1 win over England, who come in as the favourites in the ODI series. This year, India have had a mixed bag in ODIs – lost 3-0 to South Africa in January before defeating West Indies by the same margin at home.

Here are all the live weather and injury updates from 1st ODI match –