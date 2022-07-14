LIVE India vs England 2nd ODI Cricket Score and Match Updates: The chatter ahead of the start of ODI series between England and India was all about thrilling cricket. But on Tuesday, at The Oval, India were dominating in their ten-wicket thrashing of England, with Jasprit Bumrah scything through the top-order and ended with 6-19, his best-ever show in ODIs. With confidence high after a comprehensive show at The Oval, India will be targeting to seal the series quickly in the second ODI at Lord’s on Thursday, just like what they did in the preceding T20I series, which they eventually won 2-1.Also Read - Virat Kohli vs Deepak Hooda For No. 3 Slot in India's T20 World Cup Squad? Piyush Chawla Answers

On the other hand, England welcoming Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow into the ODI set-up under Jos Buttler’s first match as the skipper in this format did not as they would have liked and now face an uphill task of keeping the series alive on the third anniversary of their dramatic 2019 World Cup triumph at the very same venue. Also Read - Ashish Nehra Backs Virat Kohli, Says He Needs Extra Chances

While Stokes, Root, Liam Livingstone and Jason Roy fell for ducks, Bairstow could crawl his way to single digit. Buttler, though, hanged around to top-score with 30, being one of four batters alongside Moeen Ali, David Willey and Brydon Carse to reach double figures for England. With the ball, England were simply ineffective as they couldn’t separate Sharma and Dhawan pairing. Also Read - Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Will Score THIS Many Runs? Aakash Chopra Makes HUGE Prediction For 2nd ODI at Lord's

Squads

England: Jos Buttler (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and David Willey

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.