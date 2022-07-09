LIVE India vs England 2nd T20I Cricket Score and Match Updates, Edgbaston: Pant-Kohli Depart Quickly After Powerplay, England In Command; Rohit Departs, Gleeson Draws First Blood; Rohit-Pant Off To Flyer For India; Rohit-Pant To Open For India; England Opt To Bowl; Kohli, Pant, Jadeja and Bumrah In. England have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Richard Gleeson is the debutant for the hosts. Rohit Sharma at the toss insisted that he wanted to bat first anyway.Also Read - Ind vs Eng 2nd T20I Build-up BLOG: Rohit & Co. Aim to Clinch Series

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal Also Read - Sanjay Manjrekar Worried About Hardik Pandya, Says 50 Overs Cricket Really Takes a Lot Out of an All-Rounder

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson Also Read - Kapil Dev Makes BIG Statement on Virat Kohli Ahead of 2nd T20I vs England; Cites Example of Ravi Ashwin

Rohit Sharma: We would have batted first. Looks like a good pitch, it has been used before for the Blast game. We just need to adjust quickly and adapt our game. We have four changes. Kohli, Jadeja, Bumrah are back, and we have one more change. These guys are one of the best teams in the world, so we want to challenge ourselves. We want to back our game in Southampton. We want to be fearless, but we need to play according to the situation. We know there will be some failures along the way.

Jos Buttler: We are going to bowl first. Willey and Gleeson come in for Topley and Mills. Excited for him (Gleeson) to make his debut today. It’s a great chance to bounce back, expect us to come back harder today. It’s a fantastic ground, India get a great support here as well.

Live Updates

  • 7:46 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs IND 2nd T20I: Chris Jordan into the attack. The pitch has certainly come to life in this over. He has made Hardik Pandya miss it three times in the over. Skipper Jos Buttler is impressed and has asked for a slip. 4 runs off the over. IND 73/3 (9)

  • 7:42 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs IND 2nd T20I: Matt Parkinson into the attack now. How will Suryakumar Yadav play against him. FOUR!!! Inside out shot over covers. Overall a good over by Parkinson. Just 8 runs off the over. IND 69/3 (8)

  • 7:36 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs IND 2nd T20I: What a debut for 34-year old Richard Gleeson. First Virat Kohli and then Rohit Sharma. This is phenomenal stuff from the Englishman. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya in the middle now. IND 61/3 (6.3)

  • 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs IND 2nd T20I: Moeen Ali brought into the attack. Rishabh Pant collects a couple of boundaries. Everyone in India would be loving this approach from Team India. 12 runs off the over. 61 off the over. IND 61/1 (6)

  • 7:25 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs IND 2nd T20I: England have been taken aback with this kind of blitzkrieg from the Indian openers. IN THE AIR!!! It lands safe. Rohit Sharma is teasing the fielders in the deep. OUT!!! Rohit Sharma departs. IND 49/1 (4.5)

  • 7:21 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs IND 2nd T20I: Couple of boundaries for Rohit Sharma. Moeen Ali has been introduced into the attack and that is how an off spinner should be approached. 11 runs off the over. IND 43/0 (4).

  • 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs IND 2nd T20I: Sanjay Manjrekar at the commentary quips about India’s approach calling it “The New India Approach”. Looks like it as Rohit Sharma hits one over long on for a maximum. FOUR!!! Cheeky! from Rishabh Pant. Willey, now keeping it away from Pant. Smart bowling. IND 32-0 (3)

  • 7:10 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs IND 2nd T20I: FOUR!!! Absolutely magnificent from Rishabh Pant. Sam Curran pitches it up and Pant clobbers it over his head for one-bounce boundary. Last ball is a dot. IND 15/0 (2)

  • 7:05 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs IND 2nd T20I: A pleasant surprise for the Indian viewers. Rishabh Pant opens the batting along with captain Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli will bat at number 3. SIX!!! First maximum of the match and Rohit Sharma must have certainly enjoyed that. IND 8/0 (1).

  • 6:57 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs IND 2nd T20I: It is quite unfortunate for Arshdeep Singh to miss out in this game. He was magnificent in the previous match.