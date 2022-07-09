LIVE India vs England 2nd T20I Cricket Score and Match Updates, Edgbaston: Pant-Kohli Depart Quickly After Powerplay, England In Command; Rohit Departs, Gleeson Draws First Blood; Rohit-Pant Off To Flyer For India; Rohit-Pant To Open For India; England Opt To Bowl; Kohli, Pant, Jadeja and Bumrah In. England have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Richard Gleeson is the debutant for the hosts. Rohit Sharma at the toss insisted that he wanted to bat first anyway.Also Read - Ind vs Eng 2nd T20I Build-up BLOG: Rohit & Co. Aim to Clinch Series

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson

Rohit Sharma: We would have batted first. Looks like a good pitch, it has been used before for the Blast game. We just need to adjust quickly and adapt our game. We have four changes. Kohli, Jadeja, Bumrah are back, and we have one more change. These guys are one of the best teams in the world, so we want to challenge ourselves. We want to back our game in Southampton. We want to be fearless, but we need to play according to the situation. We know there will be some failures along the way.

Jos Buttler: We are going to bowl first. Willey and Gleeson come in for Topley and Mills. Excited for him (Gleeson) to make his debut today. It’s a great chance to bounce back, expect us to come back harder today. It’s a fantastic ground, India get a great support here as well.