England won the toss and elected to bowl first. Richard Gleeson is the debutant for the hosts. David Willey comes back for England. Check Playing XI: Also Read - Virat Kohli Entertains Fans With His Dance Moves at Edgbaston During 2nd T20I; Watch Viral VIDEO

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal Also Read - Ind vs Eng 2nd T20I Build-up BLOG: Rohit & Co. Aim to Clinch Series

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson

Rohit Sharma: We would have batted first. Looks like a good pitch, it has been used before for the Blast game. We have four changes. Kohli, Jadeja, Bumrah are back, and we have one more change. These guys are one of the best teams in the world, so we want to challenge ourselves. We want to be fearless, but we need to play according to the situation. We know there will be some failures along the way.