LIVE India vs England 2nd T20I Cricket Score and Match Updates, Edgbaston: Bowlers Power India To 49-run Victory and 2-0 Lead Against England; Moeen Departs, England On Brink; Curran Falls, Moeen Keeps England Afloat In 171 Chase; Malan Departs, England Lose Half Their Side; Brook Departs, England In Spot Of Bother; Livingstone Departs, India In Control; England Lose Both Openers In 171 Chase; Bhuvneshwar Strikes Early, Roy Departs For Duck; Jadeja Powers India To 170/8 After 20 Overs; Karthik Departs, Jadeja Crucial For Final Flourish; Karthik-Jadeja Key For Final Flourish; Jordan Gets Suryakumar-Pandya In Same Over, England In Control; Pandya-Surya Steady India After Powerplay; Pant-Kohli Depart Quickly After Powerplay, England In Command; Rohit Departs, Gleeson Draws First Blood; Rohit-Pant Off To Flyer For India; Rohit-Pant To Open For India; England Opt To Bowl; Kohli, Pant, Jadeja and Bumrah In.

England won the toss and elected to bowl first. Richard Gleeson is the debutant for the hosts. David Willey comes back for England. Check Playing XI:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson

Rohit Sharma: We would have batted first. Looks like a good pitch, it has been used before for the Blast game. We have four changes. Kohli, Jadeja, Bumrah are back, and we have one more change. These guys are one of the best teams in the world, so we want to challenge ourselves. We want to be fearless, but we need to play according to the situation. We know there will be some failures along the way.

  • 10:31 PM IST

  • 10:16 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs IND 2nd T20I: David Willey fighting a lone battle. Looks highly unlikely that England have a chance. FOUR!!! 10 runs off the first two balls. England have a good start. England need 51 off 21 balls.

  • 10:12 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs IND 2nd T20I: Another wicket falls. England now falling like nine-pins. Virat Kohli takes a comfortable catch and Richard Gleeson departs. Bhuvneshwar gets his 3rd wicket. ENG 109/9 after 15.4 overs.

  • 10:03 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs IND 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya comes back for his 3rd over. SIX!! Moeen Ali gets it just over the boundary and evades Virat Kohli at the mid-wicket boundary. OUT!!! Moeen Ali couldn’t clear the field this time. ENG 94/7 (14.2)

  • 9:58 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs IND 2nd T20I: FOUR!!! Moeen Ali is keeping it going for England at the moment. Harshal Patel leaves out a grunt at the end. That was a bad ball. Jadeja brought back for another over. ENG need 91 off 39 balls.

  • 9:51 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs IND 2nd T20I: OUT!!! Sam Curran departs for 2(4). This has a become a diabolical situation for England. They are facing another T20 series defeat against India. Indian bowlers have been fantastic though. ENG 61/6 (11)

  • 9:44 PM IST

  • 9:37 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs IND 2nd T20I: This is brilliant captaincy from Rohit Sharma. Hardik Pandya gets away with bowling two overs. Both Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali are not able to find the gaps currently. Harshal Patel brought in for another over. ENG 51/4 (8.3)

  • 9:28 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs IND 2nd T20I: Yuzvendra Chahal is brought into the attack by Rohit Sharma. Dawid Malan and Harry Brook are in the middle now. FOUR!!! This is a good shot by Brook. OUT!! Chahal strikes in his first over. ENG 41/4 (6.3)

  • 9:20 PM IST