LIVE India vs England 2nd T20I Cricket Score and Match Updates, Edgbaston: Last week, India were in Edgbaston, with a 2-1 lead from the Test series last year and aiming to convert into 3-1 to clinch the Pataudi Trophy for the first time since 2007. But their second innings batting meltdown and England’s new, attacking approach with the bat meant the visitors lost by seven wickets and missed out on a chance to win the series.Also Read - Sanjay Manjrekar Worried About Hardik Pandya, Says 50 Overs Cricket Really Takes a Lot Out of an All-Rounder

Now, a week later, India are back at Edgbaston, this time with a chance to seal the T20I series against England on Saturday. With players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja set to join the T20I side from Edgbaston, expect for a plethora of changes to happen for India’s eleven in second T20I. Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs Eng 2nd T20I Build-up BLOG: Rohit & Co. Aim to Clinch Series

England, on the other hand, didn’t have an ideal start in life post Eoin Morgan. Their top-order is explosive with captain Jos Buttler opening the batting alongside Jason Roy and Dawid Malan as well as Liam Livingstone completing the top-order. But at Southampton, as the ball swung, they couldn’t do much. Also Read - Kapil Dev Makes BIG Statement on Virat Kohli Ahead of 2nd T20I vs England; Cites Example of Ravi Ashwin

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel and Umran Malik

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and David Willey.

Live Updates

  • 6:16 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs IND 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya had a game to remember with both and ball and his presence is surely a big boost to the side in a World Cup year. Rohit will also want to see a marked improved in team’s fielding, especially catching after an ordinary show on Thursday.

  • 6:09 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs IND 2nd T20I: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been mighty impressive with the new ball and Bumrah is expected to join him. Arshdeep Singh made a successful debut but since he is not part of the squad for the next two games, Umran Malik may get more chances.

  • 6:02 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs IND 2nd T20I: It seemed India were a batter short in the series-opener though they ended up with 198. Jadeja is a like for like replacement for Axar Patel and his inclusion also makes the batting unit more solid.

  • 5:57 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs IND 2nd T20I: However, the team can improve its finishing skills, an area it lacked in on Thursday night. Besides Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer have also joined the T20 squad following a break after the fifth Test here.

  • 5:51 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs IND 2nd T20I: Shedding the conservative style of play that let them down in the World Cup, Indian batters gave clear signs of their approach going forward. The powerplay fetched 66 runs and even after the fall of wickets, the intent was to go hard from ball one.

  • 5:47 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs IND 2nd T20I: The first game against England saw the return of Rohit after a COVID-induced break and the team put together a perfect game. The batters displayed the uninhibited approach that has become essential in the shortest format while the pacers exploited the conditions brilliantly.

  • 5:44 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs IND 2nd T20I: Kohli has ‘been there and done that’ but with the younger lot playing fearless cricket, he will need to come back to his best.

  • 5:38 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs IND 2nd T20I: With Kohli expected to take another break for the five T20s against the West Indies, the two games against England assume more importance as far as his future in the T20 set up is concerned.

  • 5:32 PM IST

  • 5:28 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs IND 2nd T20I: The opening position is something Kohli is quite familiar and his last half-century in T20 Internationals also came at the top.