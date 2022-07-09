LIVE India vs England 2nd T20I Cricket Score and Match Updates, Edgbaston: Last week, India were in Edgbaston, with a 2-1 lead from the Test series last year and aiming to convert into 3-1 to clinch the Pataudi Trophy for the first time since 2007. But their second innings batting meltdown and England’s new, attacking approach with the bat meant the visitors lost by seven wickets and missed out on a chance to win the series.Also Read - Sanjay Manjrekar Worried About Hardik Pandya, Says 50 Overs Cricket Really Takes a Lot Out of an All-Rounder

Now, a week later, India are back at Edgbaston, this time with a chance to seal the T20I series against England on Saturday. With players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja set to join the T20I side from Edgbaston, expect for a plethora of changes to happen for India’s eleven in second T20I. Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs Eng 2nd T20I Build-up BLOG: Rohit & Co. Aim to Clinch Series

England, on the other hand, didn’t have an ideal start in life post Eoin Morgan. Their top-order is explosive with captain Jos Buttler opening the batting alongside Jason Roy and Dawid Malan as well as Liam Livingstone completing the top-order. But at Southampton, as the ball swung, they couldn’t do much. Also Read - Kapil Dev Makes BIG Statement on Virat Kohli Ahead of 2nd T20I vs England; Cites Example of Ravi Ashwin

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel and Umran Malik

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and David Willey.