India vs England 1st ODI Live Score & Updates, Manchester: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 1st ODI match between India and England. With less than 18 months to go for the 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup to be hosted by India, the three-match series has been a medium for England to see how they are standing in life post Eoin Morgan’s retirement and what they would need more to firm up their plans for a title defence in the subcontinent. After being blown away by Jasprit Bumrah’s six-fer at The Oval, England gave the same treatment to India at Lord’s through tall left-arm quick Reece Topley’s 6-24, with good support from fellow left-arm quick David Willey and lower-order runs of Willey as well as Moeen Ali rescuing them from a top-six meltdown after Yuzvendra Chahal struck in middle overs. With Sharma stressing on the batters to take up an attacking approach to avoid top-order collapses and get more out of lower order runs, the series decider at Manchester could be the perfect place for India and Kohli to make up for all the previous shortcomings and provide an extension of their attacking batting approach from T20Is to clinch their second series on trot after winning T20I series 2-1.Also Read - Topley Topples India: England Win By 100 Runs To Level Series 1-1

Squads:- Also Read - Highlights IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan Propel India to a 10-Wicket Victory Over England

England: Jos Buttler (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and David Willey. Also Read - IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: When And Where to Watch India vs England Live in India

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.