With less than 18 months to go for the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup to be hosted by India, the three-match series has been a medium for England to see how they are standing in life post Eoin Morgan's retirement and what they would need more to firm up their plans for a title defence in the subcontinent. After being blown away by Jasprit Bumrah's six-fer at The Oval, England gave the same treatment to India at Lord's through tall left-arm quick Reece Topley's 6-24, with good support from fellow left-arm quick David Willey and lower-order runs of Willey as well as Moeen Ali rescuing them from a top-six meltdown after Yuzvendra Chahal struck in middle overs. With Sharma stressing on the batters to take up an attacking approach to avoid top-order collapses and get more out of lower order runs, the series decider at Manchester could be the perfect place for India and Kohli to make up for all the previous shortcomings and provide an extension of their attacking batting approach from T20Is to clinch their second series on trot after winning T20I series 2-1.

Squads:-

England: Jos Buttler (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and David Willey.

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

    LIVE | IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Toss is scheduled at 3 PM IST. Players can be seen practicing in the middle. Both captains are seen getting ready for the toss.

    LIVE | IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI: For India, the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan chased down 111 at The Oval without breaking a sweat. But at Lord’s, where England had helpful conditions, they were just unable to break free, as the hosts made swift inroads to bounce back in the series.

    LIVE | IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI: With less than 18 months to go for the 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup to be hosted by India, the three-match series has been a medium for England to see how they are standing in life post Eoin Morgan’s retirement and what they would need more to firm up their plans for a title defence in the subcontinent.

    LIVE IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI: PITCH REPORT | The wicket at Old Trafford is expected to provide an equal contest between the bat and ball. Batters will need to apply themselves on the wicket before playing the big shots. The skipper winning the toss might prefer to bowl first and chase the total later on.

    LIVE IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI: KEY PLAYERS | Reece Topley- England pacer Reece Topley was adjudged the Player of the Match after grabbing six wickets in the second ODI. Topley bowled with discipline and gave no freebies to Indian batters. The left-arm pacer will look to emulate his performance in the final match as well.

    LIVE IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI: KEY PLAYERS | Shikhar Dhawan- Opening batter Shikhar Dhawan had a decent outing against England during the first ODI match but got out early in the second ODI after scoring just nine runs. Dhawan holds a lot of experience in the international arena and will back himself to play a big knock.

    IT’S DOWN TO THE WIRE! TEAM INDIA READY FOR THE BIG BATTLE!

