LIVE Score India vs England 3rd ODI Updates, Manchester

UPDATES: Pant and Hardik have come up with brilliant knocks to revive India’s hopes of a win. At a certain stage, when they lost four wickets – it seemed like it will be the same old story. This is new India, the attitude and the approach has been so refreshing to see. The job is far from over and they would know that. They have to continue the good work and take India close.Also Read - Topley Topples India: England Win By 100 Runs To Level Series 1-1

All India have after this is Ravindra Jadeja and then the tail and hence it is upto the duo in the middle to take India as close as possible. Also Read - Highlights IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan Propel India to a 10-Wicket Victory Over England

India vs England 3rd ODI Playing XI

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley. Also Read - IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: When And Where to Watch India vs England Live in India

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.