India vs England 1st ODI Live Score & Updates, Manchester: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 1st ODI match between India and England | India Win Toss, Opt to Bowl; Siraj Replaces Bumrah. Rohit Sharma a toss; We are gonna bowl first. IT looks like a good track and won't change for the course of 100 overs. It is the series decider and we have played some good cricket on the tour, we took the learnings from the last game. We bowled well in the limited overs, the T20 series as well. Hopefully we can restrict them today to a reasonable target. Bumrah has a niggle, Siraj comes in. Jos Buttler at toss. We would have looked to bat. It is a little muggy and there might be some swing early on, but will get good for batting as the game progresses. It is great for the series as it is 1-1 coming into this game. Lots of positives, we scrapped with the bat to get a defendable total in the last game. We are going with the same team.

UPDATES: Hardik Removes Roy; India Break Partnership. Jason Roy-Ben Stokes Re-Build For Hosts. Siraj Removes Bairstow-Root Quickly; India Draw First Blood. India Draw First Blood; Siraj Removes Bairstow.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

Live Updates

  • 4:21 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: OUT!!! Hardik Pandya breaks the partnership, gets the all-important breakthrough for the Men in Blue. Roy was looking dangerous but he fails to cope up with the momentum and gives his wicket cheaply. England lose their third wicket! ENG 66/3 (9.5)

  • 4:11 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: 8 overs gone, England with their rejuvenated batters take the hosts to 59/2. ENG 59/2 (8)

  • 4:02 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Another 8 runs coming from the over, England openers fightback after early setback. Six overs gone, Three Lions are now at 40/2. ENG 40/2 (6)

  • 3:56 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: 8 runs coming from the over. England are now at 32/2. ENG 32/2 (5)

  • 3:53 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: 10 runs coming from the over, England looking to make amends of the early mess. ENG 24/2 (4)

  • 3:49 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: 3 overs gone, England chalk out 2 runs from the over, Siraj simply came out of the syllabus for the Three Lions. They need to buckle up or otherwise we might see an encore of the 1s ODI. ENG 14/2 (3)

  • 3:41 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: OUT!!! Siraj strikes again!! Joe Root follows Bairstow and England batters register ducks in quick successions. India off to a flier!! What an inclusion for the Men in Blue. Maiden over double-wicket! ENG 12/2 (2)

  • 3:38 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: OUT!! Perfect start for Mohammed Siraj, removes the dangerous Jonny Bairstow for a duck! India draws first blood. Siraj playing his first match of the ODI series, replacing the team’s no.1 pacer. He does justice to the selection early-on. ENG 12/1 (1.3)

  • 3:35 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: A good start of the English openers, Roy gets back to back boundaries in the first two balls and then gets another in the over. England kick-start with 12 runs from the opening over. ENG 12/0 (1)

  • 3:32 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Mohammed Shami has the new ball for Team India. Jason Roy and Jos Bairstow open innings for the hosts. Let’s Play!