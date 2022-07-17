LIVE Score India vs England 3rd ODI Latest Updates, Manchester: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 3rd ODI match between India and England | India Win Toss, Opt to Bowl; Siraj Replaces Bumrah. Rohit Sharma a toss; We are gonna bowl first. IT looks like a good track and won’t change for the course of 100 overs. It is the series decider and we have played some good cricket on the tour, we took the learnings from the last game. We bowled well in the limited overs, the T20 series as well. Hopefully we can restrict them today to a reasonable target. Bumrah has a niggle, Siraj comes in. Jos Buttler at toss. We would have looked to bat. It is a little muggy and there might be some swing early on, but will get good for batting as the game progresses. It is great for the series as it is 1-1 coming into this game. Lots of positives, we scrapped with the bat to get a defendable total in the last game. We are going with the same team.Also Read - Topley Topples India: England Win By 100 Runs To Level Series 1-1

UPDATES: Moeen Ali Perishes; India Get Breakthrough. Moeen Ali-Jos Buttler Re-Build For England. Moeen Ali-Jos Buttler Steady For England; India on Top. Hardik Pandya's Double Strike Put India on Top. Hardik Removes Roy; India Break Partnership. Jason Roy-Ben Stokes Re-Build For Hosts. Siraj Removes Bairstow-Root Quickly; India Draw First Blood. India Draw First Blood; Siraj Removes Bairstow.

India vs England 3rd ODI Playing XI

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley. Also Read - IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: When And Where to Watch India vs England Live in India

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.