LIVE India vs England 3rd T20I Cricket Score and Match Updates, Nottingham: After achieving another series clinching victory by 49 runs, on Saturday, Team India will be up against the hosts yet again at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Ravindra Jadeja's fighting knock followed by a clinical bowling effort led India to an impressive 49-run win over England in the second T20I and 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series, here on Saturday.

Riding on Jadeja's innings (46 not out off 29), India posted a decent 170/8 in 20 overs, after being invited to bat first. Apart from Jadeja, Rohit Sharma (31 off 20) and Rishabh Pant (26 off 15) were the other main scorers for India.

Defending a challenging total, Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck with the first ball of the innings, getting the dangerous Jason Roy caught at slip. In his very next over, he took the big wicket of Jos Buttler through an under-edge, which Pant was sharp to spot and force India to go for the review. That was the fifth time Bhuvneshwar had Buttler's number. From there on, England never looked chasing the target.

On the other hand, England are facing a much bigger problem than just team combination. Newly appointed captain Buttler is not able to find runs along with opener Jason Roy. Will the tables turn in favour of England today? Check out full squads here:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: England have won the toss and elected to bat first.

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: England captain Buttler had no hesitation in admitting that it was disappointing for his team, having conceded the series with a match to go. “Very disappointing,” he said. “We didn’t play anywhere well we wanted and deserved to lose. Any time you lose three wickets in the powerplay it is hard to catch up.”

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: He has now removed Jos Buttler in both thee games and that had a lot to do with getting movement first up. “We know Buttler is a dangerous player. If ball swings I go for a wicket and it works. If ball swings, it motivates you to do things against a particular batsman.

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: “When ball swings, you definitely enjoy. In the last few years, there is not much help with the ball in England but this year it’s more. White ball getting swing upfront is a motivational factor for fast bowler and batters have to take their chances,” the seniopr seamer said.

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: As far as bowlers are concerned, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, since the start of the South Africa series, has been in good form and he didn’t hesitate in saying that the white kookaburra was doing much more during this T20I series than some of the white ball games that he had played in earlier years.

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Under Rohit, Ravindra Jadeja has been used more as a batter who can bowl and the Saurashtra all-rounder has adopted to his new role like a fish to water. “Brilliant knock under pressure (from Jadeja) and Jadeja with his experience of the hundred in this ground was calm and collective. At no point, we were feeling he was panicking. We do want to give the guys sitting on the bench some chance and will go and discuss with the coach.”

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Beating England in England isn’t easiest of propositions but India have now beaten the home team in four T20I series (two in India and two in England). “We all know how good they (England) are wherever they go, not just in England. We were clear what we wanted to do.”

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Winning is a nice feeling but for Rohit, the more important aspect was how to carry the momentum. “When you win games, it’s always nice. The group is also confident, which is very important. We will look to continue and focus on what lies ahead. Wanted to see how we do after a win and will look to challenge us as a group,” he said.

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: For the India skipper, 170 on this Edgbaston track was a par-score. “Was good to finish on a score we thought was par on that surface,” Rohit said.