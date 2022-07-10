LIVE India vs England 3rd T20I Cricket Score and Match Updates, Nottingham: After achieving another series clinching victory by 49 runs, on Saturday, Team India will be up against the hosts yet again at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Ravindra Jadeja’s fighting knock followed by a clinical bowling effort led India to an impressive 49-run win over England in the second T20I and 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series, here on Saturday.Also Read - ENG vs IND: MS Dhoni Found Wearing A Rishabh Pant Mask Ahead of 3rd T20, See Tweet

Riding on Jadeja's innings (46 not out off 29), India posted a decent 170/8 in 20 overs, after being invited to bat first. Apart from Jadeja, Rohit Sharma (31 off 20) and Rishabh Pant (26 off 15) were the other main scorers for India.

Defending a challenging total, Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck with the first ball of the innings, getting the dangerous Jason Roy caught at slip. In his very next over, he took the big wicket of Jos Buttler through an under-edge, which Pant was sharp to spot and force India to go for the review. That was the fifth time Bhuvneshwar had Buttler's number. From there on, England never looked chasing the target.

On the other hand, England are facing a much bigger problem than just team combination. Newly appointed captain Buttler is not able to find runs along with opener Jason Roy. Will the tables turn in favour of England today? Check out full squads here:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt