LIVE India vs England 3rd T20I Cricket Score and Match Updates, Nottingham: Salt Departs, Malan Key For England; Umran Strikes, Roy Departs After Powerplay; Malan-Roy Steady England After Early Blow; Avesh Draws First Blood, Buttler Departs; England Off To A Brisk Start in Nottingham; England Opt To Bat, Umran Comes Back; Check Playing XI's; Jos Buttler have won the toss and elected to bat first. Reece Topley comes back and Philip Salt introduced into the side. On the other hand, India have made four changes – Shreyas Iyer, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan make a comeback into the side.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson

Rohit Sharma – We would have fielded first. Had batted first twice, wanted to chase at least once. Four changes for us – Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik and Shreyas Iyer are in. They replace Bhuvi, Bumrah, Chahal and Hardik. We don’t want to miss out on the winning confidence, but there are a few things we want to have a look at before the World Cup, so the changes. We’re excited for Umran, want to wish him the best and give him confidence.

Jos Buttler – We will bat first. Just looking for a change-up, looks like a great wicket. Two changes – Reece Topley and Phil Salt are in, Salt will bat at 4. Parkinson and Curran miss out. Looks like a brilliant surface, there is still a lot of confidence in the side.

Here are all the live updates of the 3rd T20 between IND and ENG –