LIVE India vs England 3rd T20I Cricket Score and Match Updates, Nottingham: Salt Departs, Malan Key For England; Umran Strikes, Roy Departs After Powerplay; Malan-Roy Steady England After Early Blow; Avesh Draws First Blood, Buttler Departs; England Off To A Brisk Start in Nottingham; England Opt To Bat, Umran Comes Back; Check Playing XI's; Jos Buttler have won the toss and elected to bat first. Reece Topley comes back and Philip Salt introduced into the side. On the other hand, India have made four changes – Shreyas Iyer, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan make a comeback into the side.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson

Rohit Sharma – We would have fielded first. Had batted first twice, wanted to chase at least once. Four changes for us – Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik and Shreyas Iyer are in. They replace Bhuvi, Bumrah, Chahal and Hardik. We don’t want to miss out on the winning confidence, but there are a few things we want to have a look at before the World Cup, so the changes. We’re excited for Umran, want to wish him the best and give him confidence.

Jos Buttler – We will bat first. Just looking for a change-up, looks like a great wicket. Two changes – Reece Topley and Phil Salt are in, Salt will bat at 4. Parkinson and Curran miss out. Looks like a brilliant surface, there is still a lot of confidence in the side.

Here are all the live updates of the 3rd T20 between IND and ENG –

Live Updates

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: SIX!!! Liam Livingstone throws the kitchen sink at it and the ball goes a long way. Stern test ahead for Avesh Khan in this over. ENG 133/3 (13.2)

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Dawid Malan is playing a little gem of a knock here. Liam Livingstone has not started hitting boundaries. Single and 50 for Malan. It has come at a brisk rate for him. FOUR!!! Umran Malik drops it short and gets punished. ENG 117/3 (12.3)

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Dawid Malan is playing aggressively against the spinners. Whether it is Ravindra Jadeja or Ravi Bishnoi, he is taking his chances against them. 11 runs off the over. ENG 82/2 (9).

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Ravindra Jadeja in the powerplay? Certainly looks like it. SIX!!! Jason Roy pounces on it deposits it over long on. FOUR!!! Short arm jab for a boundary. He looks in fine touch today. 11 off the over. END 43/1 (5)

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Ravi Bishnoi into the attack now. Jason Roy is trying to find some gaps but unable to do so. SIX!!! Finally, he finds one in the slot and smashes it over mid-wicket for a maximum. ENG 27/0 (3).

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: FOUR!!! Jos Buttler trying to put pressure on Umran Malik. Good comeback on the next ball. SIX!!! SMOKED!!! out of the ground. Umran is trying to find some control. FOUR!!! This time throught the covers. ENG 19/0 (2).