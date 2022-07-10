LIVE India vs England 3rd T20I Cricket Score and Match Updates, Nottingham: Suryakumar-Iyer Steady India After Powerplay; Rohit Departs, India In Spot Of Bother; Kohli-Pant Depart Quickly, Rohit-Suryakumar Key For Chase; India Rocked Early, Pant Departs; Moeen-Malan Depart Quickly, Livingstone Key For England; Malan-Liam 50-run Stand Fuel England’s Recovery; Salt Departs, Malan Key For England; Umran Strikes, Roy Departs After Powerplay; Malan-Roy Steady England After Early Blow; Avesh Draws First Blood, Buttler Departs; England Off To A Brisk Start in Nottingham; England Opt To Bat, Umran Comes Back; Check Playing XI’s; Jos Buttler have won the toss and elected to bat first. Reece Topley comes back and Philip Salt introduced into the side. On the other hand, India have made four changes – Shreyas Iyer, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan make a comeback into the side.Also Read - ENG vs IND: MS Dhoni Found Wearing A Rishabh Pant Mask Ahead of 3rd T20, See Tweet

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi Also Read - Rohit Sharma Beats Ellyse Perry & Suzie Bates To Becomes Most-Capped Player in T20I History

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson Also Read - Danish Kaneria Slams Virat Kohli's Poor Show in 2nd T20I Against England, Says He Has Become a Liability Now

Rohit Sharma – We would have fielded first. Had batted first twice, wanted to chase at least once. Four changes for us – Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik and Shreyas Iyer are in. They replace Bhuvi, Bumrah, Chahal and Hardik. We don’t want to miss out on the winning confidence, but there are a few things we want to have a look at before the World Cup, so the changes.

Here are all the live updates of the 3rd T20 between IND and ENG –

Live Updates

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: 15 runs off Liam Livingstone’s over. There was some spin to offer in the middle. Seeing that, Buttler has introduced Moeen Ali into the attack. Shreyas Iyer eyes now have started sparkling. IND 73/3 (9.1)

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: The run-rate has gone over 13 an over. Suryakumar Yadav realizes that and playing his shots accordingly. Chris Jordan in the attack now. He is probably the best T20 bowler in the England side. 7 runs off the over. India 56/3 (8).

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: It will be a test of the middle order now. After the fall of the top three players, Suryakumar Yadav have shown signs of aggression in the 7th over. Shreyas Iyer is looking to find singles to keep the scoreboard ticking. India 49/3 (7)

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: England are ruling the roast currently with India’s three top order batters back in the hut. Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer are the new batters in with a lot of responsibility already. The run-rate is just below 13. IND 34/3 (6).

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: England’s star bowler in the previous match. Richard Gleeson into the attack. FOUR!!! Spectacular shot from Suryakumar Yadav. The evergreen Mumbai Indians pair of Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma are in the middle. IND 24/2 (4.1)

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: FOUR!!! and SIX!!! Virat Kohli gets underway in the most spectacular way. OUT!!! Virat Kohli finds a fielder at covers. This is frustrating certainly for the Indian fielders. Jason Roy takes a good catch. IND 14/2 (3).

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Appeal for Caught Behind!!! Umpire gives it out. Rishabh Pant wanted to review it but the time ran-out. India have been dented early. IND 2/1 (1).

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant, the new opening pair starts the proceedings for India. David Willey has the new ball. He will certainly eye early inroads. 2 runs off the first over. IND 2/0.

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: 3 balls bowled by Umran Malik in the 20th over and no boundaries till now. Chris Jordan on the strike. FOUR!!! Inside edge and it runs away for a boundary. ENG 208/6 (19.4)