India rode on a magnificent century from Rishabh Pant to end day one of the rescheduled fifth Test against England at 338 for 8 here on Friday. Pant (146 off 111 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (83 batting off 163 balls) added 222 runs for the sixth wicket as the duo frustrated the England bowlers. Pant, in his innings, hit 20 fours and four sixes.

Mohammed Shami (batting 0) was giving company to Jadeja at stumps. Virat Kohli endured yet another failure as he was out for 11 in the second session. Hanuma Vihari made 20 as India were 174 for five at tea. Shreyas Iyer (15) lived dangerously before being caught down the leg-side off James Anderson's (3/52) bowling.

Brief Scores: India 338 for 7 in 73 overs (Rishabh Pant 146, Ravindra Jadeja 83 batting, James Anderson 3/52)| 338/7 vs Eng

  • 9:28 PM IST

  • 9:05 PM IST

    TEA has been taken because rain stopped play. The covers are on and play is set to start soon. It is still drizzling at Edgbaston.

  • 8:48 PM IST

    The good news is that the forecast from tomorrow is of no rain. The pace at which the Test is progressing, a result is inevitable.

  • 8:41 PM IST

  • 8:41 PM IST

    This must be extremely frustrating for England. Play resumes, they lose a wickets and play stops – this pattern is surely helping India. Root and Bairstow will have to take fresh guard again. LIVE | Eng: 60/3 vs Ind

  • 8:39 PM IST

  • 8:37 PM IST

    RAIN STOPS PLAY, Again!!!

  • 8:24 PM IST

    Do you think an Ashwin here would have made a bigger difference or is this the best combination given the conditions? At the moment, India well and truly in front.

  • 8:21 PM IST

    Both the players in the middle for England are key for their chances. A wicket here could put India extremely ahead in the Test. Shami is looking for his first wicket. LIVE | Eng: 55/1 vs Ind

  • 8:11 PM IST

    Bumrah picks up his third wicket. He removes Pope. India right on top at the moment. Credit to Iyer for taking a sharp catch at second slip. pope's departure brings the in-form Jonny Bairstow with the ball fairly new. LIVE | Eng: 45/3 vs Ind