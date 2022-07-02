LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Score And Updates

India rode on a magnificent century from Rishabh Pant to end day one of the rescheduled fifth Test against England at 338 for 8 here on Friday. Pant (146 off 111 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (83 batting off 163 balls) added 222 runs for the sixth wicket as the duo frustrated the England bowlers. Pant, in his innings, hit 20 fours and four sixes.

Mohammed Shami (batting 0) was giving company to Jadeja at stumps. Virat Kohli endured yet another failure as he was out for 11 in the second session. Hanuma Vihari made 20 as India were 174 for five at tea. Shreyas Iyer (15) lived dangerously before being caught down the leg-side off James Anderson's (3/52) bowling.

Brief Scores: India 338 for 7 in 73 overs (Rishabh Pant 146, Ravindra Jadeja 83 batting, James Anderson 3/52)| 338/7 vs Eng

  • 6:17 PM IST

  • 6:15 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Updates: Root is a big fish, Bumrah would like to send him packing early. He is a danger man. Hoping the rain would stop and play would start.

  • 6:08 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Updates: Weather interventions are a part and parcel of life in the UK. India in total control after Bumrah’s double strike. England are in a spot of bother. They would hope Root comes to the party and rescues them.

  • 5:59 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Updates: Bumrah has struck straight after lunch. He has got the big wicket of Zak Crawley. India now on top as England are reeling.

  • 5:36 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Updates: The Indian bowlers would be raring to have a go at the English batters under these overcast conditions with the new ball.

  • 5:00 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Updates: It was tough to figure out who is the captain of the Indian cricket team while they got into a huddle on the second day of the fifth Test at Edgbaston. Virat Kohli was doing all the talking instead of captain Jasprit Bumrah in the huddle. That is PASSION for you.

  • 4:43 PM IST

  • 4:39 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Updates: Hoping this is a passing shower. In all probability, lunch would be taken like yesterday. There is no confirmation on that as yet. LIVE | Eng: 16/1 vs Ind

  • 4:31 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Updates: Alex Lees would feel unlucky as he is bowled just before RAIN stopped play. The players have gone off the ground. The forecast is bright, hoping play resumes shortly.

  • 4:30 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 5th Test, Day 2: Rain comes back again! The covers are coming and on and players are making their way back to the pavilion.