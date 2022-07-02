LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Score And Updates

India rode on a magnificent century from Rishabh Pant to end day one of the rescheduled fifth Test against England at 338 for 8 here on Friday. Pant (146 off 111 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (83 batting off 163 balls) added 222 runs for the sixth wicket as the duo frustrated the England bowlers. Pant, in his innings, hit 20 fours and four sixes.Also Read - LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, June 2: Rain Stops Play; Covers Are on

Mohammed Shami (batting 0) was giving company to Jadeja at stumps. Virat Kohli endured yet another failure as he was out for 11 in the second session. Hanuma Vihari made 20 as India were 174 for five at tea. Shreyas Iyer (15) lived dangerously before being caught down the leg-side off James Anderson’s (3/52) bowling. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli's Reaction on Jasprit Bumrah's Power Hitting Goes VIRAL as India Skipper Hits Most Expensive Over in Test Cricket History

Brief Scores: India 338 for 7 in 73 overs (Rishabh Pant 146, Ravindra Jadeja 83 batting, James Anderson 3/52)| 338/7 vs Eng Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 5th Test Day 2: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Live Updates

  • 4:43 PM IST

    An OVER to remember!
  • 4:39 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Updates: Hoping this is a passing shower. In all probability, lunch would be taken like yesterday. There is no confirmation on that as yet. LIVE | Eng: 16/1 vs Ind

  • 4:31 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Updates: Alex Lees would feel unlucky as he is bowled just before RAIN stopped play. The players have gone off the ground. The forecast is bright, hoping play resumes shortly.

  • 4:30 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 5th Test, Day 2: Rain comes back again! The covers are coming and on and players are making their way back to the pavilion.

  • 4:27 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 5th Test, Day 2: OUT!! Jasprit Bumrah, the skipper strikes early on in the innings as he removes Alex Lees on 6. Brilliant start from Team India. ENG 16/1 (3)

  • 4:15 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 5th Test, Day 2: First over done and dusted, England are now at 2/0 in the 2nd innings. ENG 2/0 (1)

  • 4:06 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Updates: And finally the agony ends for England as India are 416 allout. Bumrah really frustrated the hosts with his shots. Now, it is over to the bowlers who would look to pick up early wickets.

  • 3:59 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Updates: Guess what, Broad has just bowled the most expensive over in Test cricket. 35 runs off the over. Remember, Yuvraj did something similar to Broad?

  • 3:53 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Updates: Bumrah is having ball against Broad. First a six and then a boundary. To rub salt to the wound, Broad overstepped. LIVE | Ind: 401/9 vs Eng

  • 3:47 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Updates: Jadeja’s good show comes to an end and it is Anderson who has sent him packing. Jadeja scored a valuable 104 to help India regain stronghold after being reduced to 98 for five. LIVE | Ind: 376/9 vs Eng