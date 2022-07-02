LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Score And Updates

India rode on a magnificent century from Rishabh Pant to end day one of the rescheduled fifth Test against England at 338 for 8 here on Friday. Pant (146 off 111 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (83 batting off 163 balls) added 222 runs for the sixth wicket as the duo frustrated the England bowlers. Pant, in his innings, hit 20 fours and four sixes.

Mohammed Shami (batting 0) was giving company to Jadeja at stumps. Virat Kohli endured yet another failure as he was out for 11 in the second session. Hanuma Vihari made 20 as India were 174 for five at tea. Shreyas Iyer (15) lived dangerously before being caught down the leg-side off James Anderson's (3/52) bowling.

Brief Scores: India 338 for 7 in 73 overs (Rishabh Pant 146, Ravindra Jadeja 83 batting, James Anderson 3/52)| 338/7 vs Eng

Live Updates

  • 3:26 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Updates: Looks like Shami is having a ball in the middle, while Jadeja is getting streaky boundaries. He is one shot away from his third Test century.

  • 3:21 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Updates: Hands on hips for Stokes as Jadeja gets a streaky boundary and enters the 90s. The tail is already frustrating the hosts. India would like to continue this for as long as possible.

  • 3:18 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Updates: Back-to-back boundaries for Shami. The Indian tail is wagging as the 350 comes up. Shami is not shy to play the pull or the hook.

  • 3:16 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Updates: Jadeja is picking singles at will with this spread out field. He is nearing a century. Shami up until now is dealing with the short-pitch ball well and supporting Jadeja. LIVE | Ind: 346/7 vs Eng

  • 3:07 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Updates: Potts with the second over of the day. There is a huge appeal for an leg-before wicket against Jadeja. The umpire does not raise his finger.

  • 3:04 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Updates: Play starts and it is Stokes who starts proceedings for England with the ball. He is bowling to Jadeja who has to start all over again.

  • 2:57 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Updates: Overcast conditions will help seamers and now it would be interesting to see Jadeja’s approach. In all probability, he may attack knowing there is not a lot of batting to follow.

  • 2:52 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Updates: Rain has stopped, but the covers are on. Looks like wet outfield is the issue and that is what may force a delayed. The covers are still on with 10 minutes to start.

  • 2:44 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Updates: The covers are on which means wet outfield could delay start of the game. Fans would hope the skies clear out soon.

  • 2:43 PM IST

    Just what we did not hope for. It has started to rain and the covers are on.