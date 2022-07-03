LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 Updates, Edgbaston

After what was a day that belonged to India thanks to captain Jasprit Bumrah’s allround show, England would have all to play for when play resumes on Day 3 of the fifth Test at Edgbaston on Sunday. Bumrah picked up three wickets as India sent half the England side back in the hut. With Stokes and Bairstow in the middle, India would hope for an early breakthrough in the first hour of the third day. The Indian bowlers would be fairly fresh after the night’s rest and that would not be good for the hosts.Also Read - LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, June 3: No Rain Now, Scheduled Start on Cards

Live Updates

  • 2:15 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng: The update is that it is bright and sunny at Birmingham. Just the news fans would have been praying for. The forecast for the rest of the day is also good. A full day of Test cricket on cards.

  • 2:12 PM IST

    ICYMI
  • 2:10 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng: India would hope that it is overcast as then the ball will aid movement and make it difficult for the English batters. Stokes and Bairstow will love it if the Sun is out early in the morning at Edgbaston.

  • 1:53 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng: Bumrah’s all-round show has almost made us forget Pant’s heroics, also the crucial century from Jadeja. How good has Bumrah been? Should he be made India’s full-time Test captain?

  • 1:46 PM IST

    What a player, a true legend! Who can forget 2001 Kolkata Test against Australia…
  • 1:42 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng: Stokes and Bairstow have the capability of turning things around, but will they be able to do that against the potent Indian attack? Exciting first hour in store for fans at Edgbaston.

  • 1:41 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng: Captain Bumrah has led from the front with the bat and the ball. He already has three wickets till now and he would like to add to that on Day 3.

  • 1:39 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng: First up, let us hope that there is no delayed start due to the weather. Over the last two days, rain has played a massive part. Forecast is of clear skies but in UK – you never know.

  • 1:38 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng: Hello and welcome to the third day of the fifth Test at Edgbaston on Sunday. India are in complete control of the game at this point of time and Stokes-Bairstow hold the key for England. MOUTHWATERING day of cricket in store for fans!