LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 Updates, Edgbaston

After what was a day that belonged to India thanks to captain Jasprit Bumrah’s all-round show, England would have all to play for when play resumes on Day 3 of the fifth Test at Edgbaston on Sunday. Bumrah picked up three wickets as India sent half the England side back in the hut. With Stokes and Bairstow in the middle, India would hope for an early breakthrough in the first hour of the third day. The Indian bowlers would be fairly fresh after the night’s rest and that would not be good for the hosts.Also Read - Jonny Bairstow Slams 11th Test Hundred on Day 3 of 5th Test Against India, Swells Lead as Top-Run Getter of 2022

Live Updates

  • 6:45 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 BLOG: And finally Bairstow perishes. It was Shami’s first ball of the post-lunch session and he sprayed it wide, Bairstow threw his hands and it only to find an outside edge. Kohli making no mistake as he gleefully takes the catch. LIVE | Eng: 241/7 vs Ind

  • 6:36 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 BLOG: India review! It is for a LBW against Bairstow. Bumrah was sure and Kohli asked him to take it. Fair delivery. Looks like it is going down leg. Nothing on the UltraEdge. Ball-tracking shows it to be missing leg-stump. Not Out!

  • 6:34 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 BLOG: Bumrah is truly challenging Bairstow. The English batter has been lucky to have survived a few times against him. The contest between the ball and the bat is riveting.

  • 6:30 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 BLOG: Spin finally needed! Ravindra Jadeja called in to roll his arms over. This would just bring about a change of thought process for Bairstow. Billings is very good against spin. LIVE | Eng: 237/6 vs Ind

  • 6:29 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 BLOG: Despite all the carnage from Bairstow, Bumrah has bowled well – putting the balls in the right areas and giving himself a chance of getting a wicket.

  • 6:23 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 BLOG: Surely, India would not have expected Billings to put up such kind of resistance. He is playing a very important part here for England. India need a breakthrough.

  • 6:17 PM IST

  • 6:11 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 BLOG: What a treat it has been for the crowd at Edgbaston to see Bairstow lead England’s fightback in style. A counter-attacking hundred to remember. Bairstow would like to continue on for as long as he possible can.

  • 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 BLOG: Billings is looking equally aggressive as Bairstow. This is a double-attack launched on the Indians. England have come in with a lot of intent here. LIVE | Eng: 214/6 vs Ind

  • 6:04 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 BLOG: England want to collect as many runs as possible. That is the attitude that is being exhibited at Edgbaston. Nobody is interested in occupying the crease.