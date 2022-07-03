LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 Updates, Edgbaston

After what was a day that belonged to India thanks to captain Jasprit Bumrah's all-round show, England would have all to play for when play resumes on Day 3 of the fifth Test at Edgbaston on Sunday. Bumrah picked up three wickets as India sent half the England side back in the hut. With Stokes and Bairstow in the middle, India would hope for an early breakthrough in the first hour of the third day. The Indian bowlers would be fairly fresh after the night's rest and that would not be good for the hosts.

Ideally India would like to wrap up the England first innings before lunch and take a crucial first-innings lead. All said and done, given the reputation of Stokes and Bairstow – you cannot completely write off a fightback.