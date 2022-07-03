LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 Updates, Edgbaston

After what was a day that belonged to India thanks to captain Jasprit Bumrah’s all-round show, England would have all to play for when play resumes on Day 3 of the fifth Test at Edgbaston on Sunday. Bumrah picked up three wickets as India sent half the England side back in the hut. With Stokes and Bairstow in the middle, India would hope for an early breakthrough in the first hour of the third day. The Indian bowlers would be fairly fresh after the night’s rest and that would not be good for the hosts.Also Read - LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, July 3: Early Lunch Taken as Rain Stops Play

Ideally India would like to wrap up the England first innings before lunch and take a crucial first-innings lead. All said and done, given the reputation of Stokes and Bairstow – you cannot completely write off a fightback. Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah Drops an Easy Catch of Ben Stokes, Then Takes a Screamer at Edgbaston During 5th Test- WATCH

    LIVE | IND vs ENG, 5th Test: It’s sill raining at Edgbaston, we are yet to receive further updates of the resumption. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest news from Birmingham.

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 BLOG: Thanks to a massive first innings total, India still in complete control of the game at Edgbaston. They would feel another wicket and they would be into the tail. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest as early lunch has been taken.

    RAIN STOPS PLAY

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 BLOG: Bairstow is already the highest run-getter in Tests in 2022. He is in ominous touch and surely giving the Indian bowlers something to think about. This session has belonged to England thus far – but just. LIVE | Eng: 197/6 vs Ind

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 BLOG: While Bairstow is racing to a century at Edgbaston, India are hoping to pull things back with one more wicket before lunch. England still trail by more than 200 runs. Bairstow showed application in the first 30 minutes today and after that he took on the bowlers.

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 BLOG: Bairstow is looking in ominous touch. He is playing quality shots and that has been the hallmark of his stay at the wicket at Edgbaston. He holds the key for England from here. India would love to see him back in the hut before lunch. LIVE | Eng: 165/6 vs Ind

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 BLOG: For some reason, Bumrah has been the one to do everything. He first did it with the bat, then the ball and now on the field. Bumrah truly is enjoying the role as a captain.

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 BLOG: Bumrah first drops Stokes, then takes a screamer to send him packing. It is all happening here at the Edgbaston. Shardul Thakur gets his revenge. The wicket of Stokes would really setback England. Bairstow would now be the key for the hosts. Interesting to see their approach from here. LIVE | Eng: 153/6 vs Ind

