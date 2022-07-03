Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 Live Updates from EdgbastonAlso Read - WATCH: Virat Kohli's 'Flying Kiss' Celebration After Taking Jonny Bairstow's Catch Goes Viral

After what was a day that belonged to India thanks to captain Jasprit Bumrah's all-round show, England would have all to play for when play resumes on Day 3 of the fifth Test at Edgbaston on Sunday. Bumrah picked up three wickets as India sent half the England side back in the hut. With Stokes and Bairstow in the middle, India would hope for an early breakthrough in the first hour of the third day. The Indian bowlers would be fairly fresh after the night's rest and that would not be good for the hosts.

Ideally India would like to wrap up the England first innings before lunch and take a crucial first-innings lead. All said and done, given the reputation of Stokes and Bairstow – you cannot completely write off a fightback.

Live Updates

  • 10:48 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG, 5th Test: 36 overs gone, India are now at 102/3. Pant and Pujara re-build India’s Lead. IND 102/3 (26)

  • 10:31 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG, 5th Test: 32 overs gone, India are now at 86/3. India lead by 218 runs. IND 86/3 (32)

  • 10:12 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG, 5th Test: OUT!! Virat Kohli Departs ! Ben Stokes strikes for England!

  • 10:08 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG, 5th Test: 29 overs gone, India are now at 75/2. IND 75/2 (29)

  • 9:41 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 Updates: Kohli has played out two consecutive maidens against Anderson. While this is against Kohli’s nature, it is good to see him grind it in there.

  • 9:31 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 Updates: Kohli looks fired up and focussed. The ball is hitting the middle of the bat up until now. He desperately needs some runs under his belt. A quick fifty here would do his confidence a world of good.

  • 9:17 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 Updates: Kohli is looking extremely positive. He has already made his intentions clear. If the ball is there to be hit, he will not hold back. Hopefully, this works for him and for India.

  • 9:10 PM IST

    Kohli plays a signature cover drive to get going and this has come off Anderson.

  • 9:10 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 Updates: Pujara falls for the trap. He edges trying to play the cpver drive. Bairstow takes the catch. That brings Kohli to the middle. India still in complete control in this Test. LIVE | Ind: 43/2 vs Eng

  • 8:45 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 Updates: Will India declare at any point? This Ben Stokes side will go for anything that is set. That means the next two days would be super exciting.